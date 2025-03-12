Colman Domingo & More to Headline CinemaCon Creative Community Luncheon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Filmmaker Edgar Wright and the cast of his upcoming Paramount Pictures action-thriller The Running Man, Golden Globe® nominee Glen Powell, Academy Award® nominee Josh Brolin and two-time Academy Award® nominee Colman Domingo will headline CinemaCon’s annual Creative Community Luncheon to be held in the afternoon on Thursday, April 3, in Las Vegas. Later that evening, Powell will be honored as Star of the Year at the Big Screen Achievement Awards Celebration.

The annual luncheon, which is traditionally held on the final day of CinemaCon and will be moderated by Rotten Tomatoes Editor Jacqueline Coley, is an exciting and entertaining opportunity for the global exhibition industry to hear directly from the extraordinary and innovative creators and actors behind some of the biggest movies made for the big screen, the world’s premier entertainment option. Past participants at the annual CinemaCon luncheon have included Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Elizabeth Banks, Jerry Bruckheimer, Patty Jenkins and Jon M. Chu.

Paramount Pictures’ action-thriller The Running Man opens exclusively in theatres, Dolby Cinema, and IMAX on November 7.

Glen Powell leads the cast of The Running Man after recently starring in, co-writing and producing the Netflix comedy Hit Man, which garnered him a Golden Globe® nomination for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy” and a Critics Choice Awards nomination for “Best Comedy.” He will next be seen in Hulu’s highly anticipated comedy series Chad Powers, that Powell co-created, co-produced and will star in. Powell’s recent releases include the box office hits Twisters, the romantic comedy Anyone But You and the Oscar®-nominated blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. He also recently wrapped production on the A24 and Studio Canal film Huntington. His previous credits include Hidden Figures, Devotion, and Apollo 10 ½.

Academy Award® nominee Josh Brolin will next be seen starring in Edgar Wright’s The Running Man, and Rian Johnson’s next Knives Out installment, Wake Up Dead Man. Most recently he reprised his role as Gurney Halleck in Dune: Part 2 and as Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, and in 2024 released his memoir “From Under the Truck”. Brolin is best known for The Goonies, W., No Country for Old Men and his Academy Award® nominated performance in Milk.

Colman Domingo is an award-winning actor, producer, and playwright whose work spans film, television, and theater. He recently starred in and produced the Academy Award® nominated Sing Sing, earning Domingo nominations for the Academy Award®, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild, AACTA, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice, as well as the Gotham Award for Best Performance for his role as John Divine G. Whitfield. His other notable film roles include Rustin, If Beale Street Could Talk, Lincoln, The Butler, Selma, Candyman, and Zola. On television, Domingo won a Primetime Emmy for his role in “Euphoria” and will star in the upcoming Netflix series “The Four Seasons.” In addition to The Running Man, next, he will appear in Michael (2025) as Joe Jackson and an untitled Steven Spielberg film set for 2026.

Award winning filmmaker Edgar Wright is the director and co-writer behind cinematic trifecta Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End (aka The Cornetto Trilogy) starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. His box office and Academy Award® nominated/BAFTA winning hit Baby Driver, critic/fan favorite Scott Pilgrim vs The World, BAFTA Award nominated psychological thriller Last Night in Soho, and groundbreaking documentary The Sparks Brothers has cemented him as a true visionary behind the lens with the theatrical experience in mind.

CinemaCon® is the world’s premier showcase of theatrical exhibition, hosted by the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) and held from March 31-April 3 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The annual “Industry Insights from the Creative Community” luncheon is sponsored by Fathom Entertainment, Mobile Moviegoing and BeforeTheMovie.

The Big Screen Achievement Awards, hosted by official presenting sponsor The Coca-Cola Company, take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and are the finale to the world's premiere showcase of theatrical exhibition, CinemaCon. Returning to host the awards this year will be Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

