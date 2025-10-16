Carín León Sets Seventh and Final Date of His Sphere Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following unprecedented demand, global superstar Carín León has announced the seventh and final date of his highly anticipated Sphere run on September 10, 2026, presented by AEG Presents.

The Hermosillo, Sonora native has opened ticket sales for this new date, giving fans the chance to witness the first Latin artist to perform at the Las Vegas venue. Artist Presale for the September 10 show will begin on October 22 at 12 p.m. PST, with general on-sale starting October 24 at 12 p.m. PST. Fans can register now here to receive first access to the artist presale.

This new date joins the previously announced shows on September 4, 5, and 6, 2026, during the Labor Day holiday weekend in the United States, and September 11, 12, and 13, which coincide with Mexican Independence Day celebrations in Las Vegas. Limited tickets remain for the weekend shows on September 4, 5, and 6, 2026, and can be purchased here.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Carín León's Sphere debut as true VIPs. A limited number of VIP Travel Packages are available at here. Packages include a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, reserved VIP tickets, and exclusive merchandise.

About Carín León

Carín León, born in Hermosillo, Sonora, has established himself as one of the most influential figures in contemporary Latin music since launching his solo career in 2018. His innovative approach to regional Mexican music—shaped by influences like pop and rock—has earned him multiple accolades, including three Latin GRAMMYs®️ and a GRAMMY®️ in 2025 for his acclaimed album Boca Chueca Vol. 1.

He has collaborated with International Artists such as Maluma, Camilo, and Kane Brown, and has performed on iconic stages like Coachella, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Viña del Mar International Song Festival, where he won the coveted Gold and Silver Gaviotas. In 2025, he also broke attendance records at RODEOHOUSTON with over 70,000 fans.