Cannery Casino Hotel Has Released its February Schedule

Cannery Casino Hotel will bring an exciting entertainment lineup to The Club in February, including "Let's Get It On - Tribute to Marvin Gaye," A Special Valentine with Next Movement, Michael Jackson tribute MJ Déjà Vu, "Vegas McGraw - Tribute to Tim McGRaw" and "Rockin' the Paradise - Tribute to Styx." Guests can also enjoy free live entertainment at The Club's Free Show Fridays and Pin-Ups Bar all month long.

Let's Get It On - Tribute to Marvin Gaye

Saturday, February 8

"Let's Get It On - Tribute to Marvin Gaye," featuring Grammy Award-winning songwriter and artist Jackie's Boy, celebrates the Grammy Award-winning solo artist Marvin Gaye's greatest hits. Jackie's Boy will bring exceptional renditions of Gaye's soulful sound, style and best-loved hits that will have audiences believing they are watching the "Prince of Soul" himself.

Jackie's Boy will perform Gaye's chart-topping soul and R&B hits, including "Let's Get it On," "Got to Give It Up," "I Heard it Through the Grapevine," "What's Going On" and more.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $19.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

A Special Valentine's Day with Next Movement

Friday, February 14

Lovers can take their special someone to a romantic evening with R&B vocal group Next Movement. The band will bring their soulful sounds, romantic hits and smooth dance moves to The Club at Cannery, celebrating Valentine's Day with their best-loved hits, including "Never Stop Dancing," "More Love" and "All I Do."

The group's current line-up features original members Cornell Haywood, Earl Shelby and Samuel Thomas, Jr.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.CanneryCasino.com. Reserved table seating is available for $29.95 per person, plus taxes and fees. Reserved table seating tickets include one drink ticket per person as well as a rose and candy box per couple. VIP table seating is available for $39.95 per person, plus taxes and fees. VIP table seating tickets include two drink tickets per person, a bottle of champagne per couple as well as a box of candy per couple. All seating requires a two-ticket minimum.

MJ Déjà Vu

Saturday, February 15

Bearing a remarkable resemblance to the "King of Pop," Justin Dean has performed in multiple venues across the country entertaining fans with his performance as one of the top Michael Jackson tribute artists.

Dean has performed extensively in Las Vegas as the star of MJ Live (A Michael Jackson Tribute Concert) for three and a half years. Dean has also performed in theaters in Kansas, Oklahoma, Los Angeles, Chicago, Mississippi and Arizona. Dean was also a featured performer for the 2018 March Hoopla play offs halftime show.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Vegas McGraw - Tribute to Tim McGRaw

Saturday, February 22

Adam D. Tucker is Vegas McGraw and has entertained hundreds of thousands of fans for more than a decade. Vegas McGraw presents a powerful show that thrills and captivates audiences with mega-hits like "Don't Take the Girl," "I Like It I Love It," "Real Good Man," and "Live Like You Were Dying" and more.

After getting his start in his home state of West Virginia, Tucker moved to Nashville where he recorded his first album. His electrifying tribute to country music legend Tim McGRaw has been seen in 42 U.S. states as well as in Australia, Mexico, Canada and the Virgin Islands. He has opened for more than 40 national acts, including Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean, Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton.

As an award-winning tribute act, Vegas McGraw regularly performs at charity events. Recent recipients include the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Special Olympics, Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Association and Susan G. Komen.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Rockin' the Paradise - Tribute to Styx

Saturday, February 29

Audiences will be transported back 30 years as they experience the legendary rock group Styx's greatest hits and high-energy performances with tribute group, Rockin' the Paradise. Rockin' the Paradise will bring the chemistry, passion, energy and note-for-note accuracy that Styx is known for to the stage. The tribute group will also perform their excellent recreations of Styx's trademark, high-pitched harmonies, along with their dynamic guitar sets and rhythm section.

Rockin' the Paradise will perform Styx's top hits, including "Babe," "Show Me the Way," "The Best of Times," "Mr. Roboto," "Lady" and more.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus taxes and convenience fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Boyd Gaming box offices located inside Aliante, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Gold Coast, The Orleans, Sam's Town and Suncoast.

Free Show Fridays in The Club

Cannery's The Club invites guests to enjoy free live performances from various entertainers happening throughout February. Schedule is subject to change.

February 7 and 28 In-A-Fect 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

February 21 Brett Rigby Band 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Pin-Ups Bar

The Pin-Ups Bar is at the center of all the action at Cannery, paying tribute to post World War II pin-up girls, offering free live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays in February. Schedule is subject to change.

February 1 John Allred 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

February 7 and 8 Dean Bradley 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

February 14 and 15 Cat Daddy 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

February 21 and 22 Cory Brown 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

February 28 and 29 Tim Mendoza 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.





