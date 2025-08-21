Blake Shelton Returning to Caesars Palace for 2026 Las Vegas Residency

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blake Shelton is returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with eight performances scheduled from January 15 – 31, 2026. Dates are January 15, 18, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, and 31, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. PT. here. Blake Shelton fans will have access to a presale beginning Friday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. PT.

“We had so much fun earlier this year, I figured—why not do it again,” said Shelton. “This time we’re gonna do it more country, with more cocktails, and probably make a few more questionable decisions. Let’s go, Vegas.”

Citi is the official card of the Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Friday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. PT until Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.

A Seated presale will begin Friday, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. PT. In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Ole Red, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale beginning Monday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 10 p.m. PT.

About Blake Shelton

With 30 No. 1 singles, 52 million singles and 13 million albums sold and nearly 11 billion global streams, Blake Shelton has received numerous awards, including six ACMs, three AMAs, ten CMAs, 11 CMTs and six People’s Choice, among many others. His debut BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville album, For Recreational Use Only, was recently released and the 12-track album, his first in nearly four years, features his No. 1 Wheelhouse Records single “Texas,” the poignant “Let Him In Anyway,” his current single, “Stay Country or Die Tryin’” and includes appearances by Gwen Stefani, John Anderson and Craig Morgan.

Shelton kick-started the year with his Live In Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Earlier this year, he wrapped his Friends & Heroes Tour, which featured Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, Trace Adkins, and Emily Ann Roberts, and spent the summer playing a variety of festivals. The Grand Ole Opry member also remains focused on his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality, with locations currently in Tishomingo, Nashville, Gatlinburg, Orlando, and most recently, Las Vegas, with a stand-alone venue complete with a roof-top stage and bar on the Las Vegas strip.

Look for Shelton this fall in The Road, a gritty new CBS series he co-produced alongside Taylor Sheridan, David Glasser, Lee Metzger, and headliner Keith Urban. The show follows aspiring artists on a relentless national tour, offering a raw, behind-the-scenes look at the highs, lows, and hard truths of chasing a dream from the road.