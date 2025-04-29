BLUE MAN GROUP Las Vegas To Offer Tickets Up to 30% Off

Blue Man Group Las Vegas is drumming up excitement for National Drum Month in May with a special ticket offer for those who book between now and May 12. One of the longest running residencies in Las Vegas, celebrating 25 years this year, Blue Man Group is known for its unique style of drumming and unconventional use of percussions including its world-famous PVC instruments.



Specially priced tickets up to 30% off are available for purchase beginning today through May 12 and are subject to availability and block-out dates for performances now through May 18.



Known around the globe for its unmistakable bald and blue men coupled with its unexpected forms of nonverbal communication, Blue Man Group is internationally recognized for its inventive use of drums including the larger-than-life animatronic spider drum, paint drums and drums made from PVC pipes.



The innovative soundtrack from the live performances has led to multiple EPs from the group as well as a Grammy-nominated album, Audio, for “Best Pop Instrumental.” Additionally, Blue Man Group has welcomed many known drummers to the show as both guests and cast members. Prior to joining SNL, Fred Armisen was a drummer for Blue Man Group before transitioning to comedy and other notable guests include Travis Barker who attended with Kourtney Kardashian and family earlier this year.



Domestic audiences can expect even more fun-filled surprises and innovations from the renowned performance ensemble including the North American Tour, soon to be announced.

