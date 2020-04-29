All-In For Mount Sinai Virtual Poker Tournament Raises Over $1.2 Million For COVID-19 First Responders

It never felt so good to lose $10,000 at a poker table. Celebrities and business moguls came together for a great cause on Saturday, April 25th during the 'All-in For Mount Sinai Virtual Poker Tournament'. The tourney, which was organized by Discovery Inc. CEO David Zaslav, was held online at americascardroom.eu and streamed live via Twitch.

"We were in a unique position to contribute the platform needed to make this event happen," stated Americas Cardroom representative Michael Harris. "We are grateful for the opportunity to help the brave first responders fighting this pandemic."

100% of the proceeds from Saturday's tournament went to the Mount Sinai COVID-19 Response Fund to purchase much-needed Personal Protective Equipment and meals for their frontline staff. Since February, the eight hospitals in the New York metro area have treated up to 2,000 patients daily.

David Zaslav made a personal contribution of $500,000 to get the donations started, with Americas Cardroom following suit with $100,000 of their own. Participants also paid a $10,000 buy-in that went towards the charity, with the option to purchase a re-entry ticket if eliminated for an additional $10,000.

Some of the 67 total players included Zaslav, Michael Symon, Bobby Flay, Dr. Sandra Lee, Bryan Cranston, Cheryl Hines, and Adam Savage. Throughout the tournament that spanned roughly 4.5 hours, celebrities called in via Zoom for video interviews with the commentators. A total of 178,324 unique viewers tuned in throughout the event to watch the stream.

With the donations that continued to roll in throughout the weekend, over $1.2 million had been raised for the Mount Sinai COVID-19 Response Fund. To make a personal donation, please visit http://allinformountsinai.com.

For more info on the All-In For Mount Sinai Virtual Poker Tournament, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.





