Additional Six Shows for August Added For 'Dead & Company Dead Forever' at the Sphere

Due to increased demand following two breakout weekends, Dead & Company has announced six additional shows for their "Dead Forever - Live at Sphere" residency in Las Vegas, bringing the total number of shows to 30.

The new dates are scheduled for Thursday, August 1; Friday, August 2; Saturday, August 3; Thursday, August 8; Friday, August 9; and Saturday, August 10. Dead & Company’s "Dead Forever - Live at Sphere" residency is a must-see event that celebrates the Grateful Dead's unparalleled legacy, combining their songbook with cutting-edge technology for an immersive experience.

To ensure that tickets get directly into the hands of fans, advance presale registration is available now HERE, powered by Seated. The Artist Presale begins Thursday, May 30 at 10 AM PT. Advance registration does not guarantee tickets. Supplies are limited. The general on-sale will begin Friday, May 31 at 10 AM PT. For tickets, visit https://deadandcompany.com/.

Tickets start at $145 and will reflect all-in pricing. This means the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.



Vibee is the official VIP Concert & Hotel Package partner for Dead & Company’s historic residency at Sphere and is the only way to access ticket bundles for all three weekend shows. For ticket and Vibee VIP Concert and Hotel Package information, visit https://deadforever.vibee.com/. Vibee packages include special shopping hours at the Dead Forever Experience, exclusive commemorative keepsakes including different band posters each weekend, ACES BACK TO BACK: SUMMER 2023 - the first-ever physical release of live music by Dead & Company on vinyl, and more.



Fans are encouraged to visit the Dead & Company’s Dead Forever Experience at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. This centralized hub offers a space to gather, explore immersive exhibits, and participate in interactive activities. The Dead Forever Experience also features a retail store offering a diverse selection of items, such as collector-worthy and exclusive Dead & Company merchandise, including show posters, apparel, accessories, and many other surprises. Additionally, Grateful Dead vinyl albums and merchandise from James Perse and Teton Gravity Research are also available for purchase. The Dead Forever Experience will be open five days a week for the duration of Dead & Company’s Dead Forever - Live at Sphere residency and will be open to the public at no charge.



These shows utilize Sphere’s next-generation technologies, including the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

Dead & Company – ‘Dead Forever – Live at Sphere’ dates:

Thursday, May 16; Friday, May 17; Saturday, May 18

Friday, May 24; Saturday, May 25; Sunday, May 26

Thursday, May 30; Friday, May 31; Saturday, June 1

Thursday, June 6; Friday, June 7; Saturday, June 8

Thursday, June 13; Friday, June 14; Saturday, June 15

Thursday, June 20; Friday, June 21; Saturday, June 22

Thursday, July 4; Friday, July 5; Saturday, July 6

Thursday, July 11; Friday, July 12; Saturday, July 13

Thursday, August 1; Friday, August 2; Saturday, August 3

Thursday, August 8; Friday, August 9; Saturday, August 10

Dead & Company quickly became one of the most successful bands, touring consistently since its 2015 debut. Dead & Company has completed 10 tours, playing to more than 4 million fans across 235 shows, and became a record-breaking stadium act when it set Wrigley Field’s all-time concert attendance for a single concert, which still holds to this day. The band also holds the record number of performances at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, with 13 shows; holds the record number of performances at Citi Field, home to the New York Mets, with 11 shows; broke Boston’s Fenway Park's all-time attendance record for the most tickets sold in a single night; and ended their touring career at Oracle Park, home of the Giants baseball team, hosting its final three tour dates of the band’s career to an audience of over 118,000. Across all tours, the Dead & Company community, through the band’s legendary Participation Row, raised $13+ million to support nonprofits and environmental and social causes, with $4 million donated through charity auctions and online raffles. All of the funds raised are split between HeadCount, REVERB, and the Dead Family non-profit organizations, as well as the non-profit ocean conservation organization Oceana and MusiCares among others.

Photo credit: Alive Coverage

