AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY: THE WHITNEY HOUSTON HOLOGRAM CONCERT Tickets Now On Sale for Additional 2022 Dates

Following a successful North America debut with jam-packed performances at Harrah's Las Vegas, AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY: THE WHITNEY HOUSTON HOLOGRAM CONCERT is now selling tickets for additional dates through 2022. Tickets start at $49 (plus applicable tax and fees) and can be purchased at WhitneyVegas.com, Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 702.777.2782.

Produced and created by BASE Hologram in partnership with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and in association with GFour Productions, the state-of-the-art holographic production takes audiences through an intimate evening filled with back-to-back chart-smashing hits from one of the world's most influential entertainers complete with cinematic special effects, a stellar live band and high-energy dancers.

Throughout the 75-minute production, showgoers are immersed in never-before-released live vocal tracks and digitally remastered arrangements from Whitney Houston's musical catalogue including fan favorites such as "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," "The Greatest Love of All" and an on-your-feet cover of Steve Winwood's "Higher Love."

AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY performs Tuesday through Sunday at 6 p.m. inside the Harrah's Showroom at Harrah's Las Vegas and 8 p.m. on select performance days. For tickets and more information, visit WhitneyVegas.com.