The Smith Center for the Performing Arts Hosts Expanded Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards May 12

In an effort to celebrate all talents involved with high school theater productions, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts will present a significantly expanded awards program for its seventh annual Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards at 2 p.m. on May 12 in its Reynolds Hall. With community members encouraged to attend, the event will showcase even more musical theater performances than years past and offer several new awards categories. Tickets for the Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards are just $10, and may be purchased online at www.thesmithcenter.com/nhsmta.

Created by The Smith Center to recognize the state's top musical theater students, this year's event will feature high-energy singing and acting performances by 40 students from 20 schools, with 12 finalists selected to perform solo routines. For the first time, the event will showcase ensemble performances from high school theater productions, including routines by students from Bishop Gorman High School, Lake Mead Christian Academy and Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.

"The Smith Center is proud to turn our spotlights on talented high school musical theater students from across the state," said Myron Martin, CEO and president of The Smith Center. "This will be our largest Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards event yet, and we hope this will inspire many students to enjoy a lifelong passion for the performing arts."

The Smith Center will present a total of 14 awards at the event honoring a variety of performers and talents involved with high school theater productions in Southern Nevada this past school year. This marks an increase from the traditional four awards allotted at past events.

The new awards categories at this year's Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards include: Best Featured Performer, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Choreography Execution, Best Costume Design and Construction, Best Direction, Best Ensemble, Best Orchestra, Best Set Design and Construction, and Best Overall Musical Production.

In the months leading up to this event, The Smith Center enlisted a team of impartial theater professionals to serve as judges. Panels of three judges attended the productions of nominated high schools to adjudicate the shows in the eligible award categories.

As in previous years, this year's event will feature 12 finalists performing solos. With their performances evaluated by a panel of esteemed judges, the top two students will be awarded with the Dr. Keith Boman Prize for Best Leading Actor and Best Leading Actress.

These two award recipients will receive a complimentary, 10-day trip to New York City this June to represent Nevada in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, The Jimmy® Awards.

Their trip will include private coaching, master classes and rehearsals with renowned professionals. Participants in the national event will also receive opportunities for merit scholarships and professional advancement, as well as the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform on stage at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. The event will culminate with a panel of industry experts selecting two exceptional students for The Jimmy® Award for Best Performance.

For more information about the Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards and how to qualify for the competition in the 2019-2020 school year, please visit www.TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2538.





