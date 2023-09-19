Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company Presents RHAPSODY at White Recital Hall This Month

Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company started as a conversation between two good friends discussing the great choreographers and artists that we loved and admired,” stated Founder/Artistic Director Mary Pat Henry. From that simple statement of “we should start a company together,” Wylliams/Henry was born by chance in 1991. Wylliams/Henry has gone on to be nationally recognized for the diverse array of renown choreographers and a company known for elegant, athletic dancing.

On September 29 and 30, the Company will be welcomed back to White Recital Hall, James C. Olson Performing Arts Center at UMKC, as Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company presents Rhapsody, featuring nationally recognized Wylliams/Henry artists, acclaimed local dancers, world-renowned choreographers, and an inspiring message through movement. The program features three works commissioned by New Dance Partners: Caroobus by Charissa Barton, Fragment by Christian Denice and a 2023 premier by Puerto Rican born Omar Roman De Jesus. Also on the program: Inscape by Mary Pat Henry and Ritual by Amber Perkins.

Omar Román De Jesús is choreographer and director of New York City-based dance company Boca Tuya. He is a 2023 inaugural Baryshnikov Arts Center Fellow at Kaatsbaan; a 2022 Princess Grace Award Winner in Choreography; a 2022 NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellow in Choreography; and a 2020 Recipient of The Ann and Weston Hicks Choreography Fellowship at Jacob’s Pillow.

He has been commissioned to create work by more than 20 companies and pre-professional schools, including The Baryshnikov Arts Center, The Paul Taylor Dance Company, and Ballet Hispánico.

Tickets are $25 and available through Eventbrite at wylliams-henry.org. Tickets for seniors and students are half price.