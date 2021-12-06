Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Kansas City: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Emmy Hadley - MAMMA MIA - Stage Right Performing Arts 34%



NEWSIES

21%

PHILLIP GLASS BUYS A LOAF OF BREAD

12%

Lana Jensen -- Shawnee Mission Theatre in the ParkChris McCoy -- Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

GODSPELL - Starlight Theater 35%

Kenny Persinett - HAIR - 2021 22%

Melissa Ford - GREASE - Great Plains Theatre 15%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sharon Sheldon, Cheri Mulligan, Megan Sebastion - SEUSSICAL - Stageright Performing Arts 40%

Fishing Lion Theatre Company - NEWSIES - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 21%

Scotty Wiggins - SUESSICAL THE MUSICAL - Leawood Stage Company 19%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Justin Gannaway - ANNIE - The White Theatre 42%

Kerri Packard - GREATER TUNA - Maples Repertory Theatre 16%

Becky Dibben - GODSPELL - Great Plains Theatre 11%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Austin Skibbie - MAMMA MIA - Stageright Performing Arts 37%

Julie Ewing - NEWSIES - Theatre I the Park 22%

Chris McCoy - SUESSICAL THE MUSICAL - Leawood Stage Company 18%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Tori Loepp - LITTLE MERMAID JR. - The White Theatre 55%

Mitchell Aiello - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Great Plains Theatre 13%

Mitchell Aiello - GODSPELL - Great Plains Theatre 12%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Ashton Botts - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Barn Players 43%

Chris McCoy - ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 43%

Nathan Bowman - TARTUFFENTHROPE - Chouteau Park 14%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Karen Paisley - MOTHER OF THE MAID - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 45%

Nathan Bowman - OEDIPUS THE KING - Kansas City Public Theatre 28%

Nicole Hodges Persley - BAYBRA'S TULIPS - KC Melting Pot Theatre 27%



Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Tim Bair - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 28%

Chris McCoy - ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 26%

Ashton Bots - THE LARAMIE PROJET - Barn Players 18%



Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Elizabeth Bettendorf Bowman - THE HOLY TRINITY - Kansas City Public Theatre 100%



Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Ryan Bruce - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 52%

Mitch Weber - BRAVE - Heartland Men's Chorus 29%

Mitch Weber - UNITED: SONGS OF PRIDE - Heartland Men's Chorus 20%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Zach Dulny - SEUSSICAL - Stage Right Performing Arts 64%

Chuck Cline - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Barn Players 12%

Justin Dudzik - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 12%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Zach Dulny - LITTLE MERMAID JR - The White Theatre 54%

Justin Dudzwik - ANNIE - The White Theatre 19%

Doug Schroeder - BAYBRA'S TULIPS - KC Melting Pot Theatre 10%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MAMMA MIA - Stageright Performing Arts 32%

NEWSIES - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 26%

SUESSICAL - Leawood Stage Company 15%



Best Musical (Professional)

CHILDREN OF EDEN JR - Spinning Tree Jr. 27%

LITTLE MERMAID JR - The White Theatre 21%

GODSPELL - Great Plains Theatre 12%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Maggie Bunch - MAMMA MIA - Stageright Performing Arts 29%

Austin Stang - NEWSIES - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 17%

Allyson Golloday - SEUSSICAL - Leawood Stage Company 15%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Darrington Clark - GODSPELL - Starlight 48%

Franci Talamantez-Witte - ANNIE - The White Theatre 19%

Alex Gumminger - ANNIE - The White Theatre 7%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Patty Whitlock - MOTHER OF THE MAID - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 24%

Kathy Kane - MOTHER OF THE MAID - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 20%

Sean Riley - GREATER TUNA - Maples Repertory Theatre 17%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Weston Thomas - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 38%

Emily Vargo - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 34%

Krista Eyler - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 17%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Robin Robles - CHILDREN OF EDEN JR - Spinning Tree 51%

Emma Mayfield - ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 28%

Jaimeson Satterfield - ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 21%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Barn Players 80%

TARTUFFENTHROPE - KC Moliere 20%



Best Play (Professional)

MOTHER OF THE MAID - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 34%

OEDIPUS THE KING - Kansas City Public Theatre 30%

BAYBRA'S TULIPS - KC Melting Pot Theatre 20%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

MAMMA MIA - Stageright Performing Arts 35%

NEWSIES - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 29%

SEUSSICAL - Stageright Performing Arts 9%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

GODPSELL - Starlight 41%

MOTHER OF THE MAID - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 17%

LITTLE MERMAID JR - The White Theatre 13%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sam Wise - MATILDA - Stage Right Performing Arts 32%

Veronica J. Lancaster - NEWSIES - Theatre In The Park 18%

Mark Mills, Scott West - SUESSICAL - Stageright Performing Arts 18%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jeremy Smith - ANNIE - The White Theatre 43%

Doug Schroeder - BAYBRA'S TULIPS - KC Melting Pot Theatre 25%

Harlie Delay - THE MUSIC MAN - Great Plains Theatre 18%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Lila Schrock - MATILDA - Stage Right 65%

Jon Robertson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 17%

Jerod Rivers - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Barn Players 14%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Nathan Bowman - OEDIPUS THE KING - Kansas City Public Theatre 57%

Mike Ekelburg - I LOVE A PIANO - Maples Repertory Theatre 43%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Non-Professional)

BRAVE - Heartland Men's Chorus 33%

MASK-QUERADE: A COVID CABARET - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 31%

UNITED: SONGS OF PRIDE - Heartland Men's Chorus 21%



Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 69%

CHILDREN OF EDEN JR - Spinning Tree Theatre 31%



Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Barn Players 58%

ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 42%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Fritz Sullivan - MAMMA MIA! - Stage Right Performing Arts 30%

Liam Smith - NEWSIES - Theatre In The Park 23%

Robin Robles - NEWSIES - Theatre in the Park 10%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Mandy Dulny - ANNIE - The White Theatre 34%

Kelsey Massey - JEKYLL & HYDE - TCH Stage and Studio 18%

Sarah Grace Odom - GODSPELL - Great Plains Theatre 8%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Christoph Cording - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Barn Players 48%

Paige Wright - ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 40%

James Hobbs - ALL IN THE TIMING - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 12%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Kathy Kane - MOTHER OF THE MAID - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 29%

Kitty Corum - OEDIPUS THE KING - Kansas City Public Theatre 25%

Curtis Smith - MOTHER OF THE MAID - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 15%



Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Fisher Stewart - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 61%

Ron Meyer - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 39%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

21ST ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Stage Right Performing Arts 49%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - The White Theatre 19%

9 TO 5 - Jewell Theatre Company, William Jewell College 15%

