VAN GOGH ALIVE Comes To Life At Starlight Theatre

Starlight Theatre and The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art have announced Van Gogh Alive is coming to Kansas City. For a limited time only - October 23, 2021, through December 31, 2021 - patrons will have the unique opportunity to experience Van Gogh's artistry and truly venture into his world. Tickets will go on sale at kcstarlight.com Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 10 a.m.

Created by Grande Experiences, Van Gogh Alive is a large-scale, immersive multi-sensory arts and entertainment experience that has inspired over 8 million people across 70 cities around the world. For Van Gogh Alive, Starlight will transform its stage house into the world of the revered 19th century painter. Patrons will wander through the exhibit in Starlight's 12,000 square foot and climate-controlled space.

"We're excited to utilize our space in such a unique way and look forward to our partnership with The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art to offer such an experience to the Kansas City community," said Rich Baker, CEO & President of Starlight.

Visitors will sense the feeling of Van Gogh's paintings that are simultaneously enchanting, entertaining and educational. Interactive art stations will be available where visitors can also create their own art with the help of expert video tutorials. Additionally, participants can create their own souvenirs within a life-sized walk-in representation of Van Gogh's "Bedroom in Arles" painting and the iconic "Sunflower selfie room" - a 360Â° mirrored room complete with hundreds of sunflowers that has delighted Instagram feeds the world over. Here they can create their own masterpiece and share their images using #VanGoghAliveKC.

"The Nelson-Atkins is delighted to team up with Starlight to bring this vibrant and visual journey to Kansas City," said JuliÃ¡n Zugazagoitia, Director & CEO of The Nelson-Atkins. "What a dazzling way to broaden the arts in our community."

Van Gogh Alive runs October 23, 2021, through December 31, 2021, at Starlight Theatre. The experience will be open Tuesday through Sunday - check kcstarlight.com for hours of operation. Final entry is one hour before the experience closes. Tickets start at $45 and go on sale Tuesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. Starlight is the only official ticketing provider of Van Gogh Alive and tickets may only be purchased online at kcstarlight.com or by calling the Starlight Box Office at 816-363-7827.