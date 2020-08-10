Top 10 Finalists Announced for 2020 KC SUPERSTAR; Winner to be Chosen Through Virtual Event Later This Summer

KC SuperStar 2020 awards a $10,000 scholarship prize to the best high school singer who is selected through the finalist competition.

Ten high school students* from the across the metro have been selected as finalists for KC SuperStar 2020! The Top 10 were announced in a virtual live-streamed program featuring mini-performances by all 23 semifinalists.

KC SuperStar, Kansas City's premiere high school singing competition ala "American Idol/The Voice," is in its 11th year of recognizing the best talent in the region. KC SuperStar is produced by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City (The J). More than 11,400 votes were cast in online voting at kcsuperstar.org to help determine one of the 10 finalists in The J's first-ever virtual semi-finalist event.

The Top Ten include (Name, school district and grade as of May 2020)

Lucy Brock, Shawnee Mission East, Graduated Senior

Sydney Edie, Blue Springs High School, Graduated Senior

Annie Harsch*, Summit Christian Academy, Senior

Aniya Henson*, Fort Osage, Senior

Darcie Hingula, St. Teresa's Academy, Senior

Bryson Kendall, Desoto High School, Graduated Senior

Emma Mathieson**, Shawnee Mission West, Graduated Senior

Alexa Morgan**, Shawnee Mission South, Graduated Senior

Kloe Wagner, Olathe North, Senior

Elaine Watson, Lee's Summit North, Senior

(NOTE: *Past Semifinalist; **Past Finalist)

KC SuperStar 2020 awards a $10,000 scholarship prize to the best high school singer who is selected through the finalist competition.

"We are thrilled to make KC SuperStar work this year, as so many of the students' summer arts programs have been cancelled due to Covid 19," said Felice Azorsky, The J's manager of donor relations and events who oversees KC SuperStar. "KC SuperStar is not only important for the kids, but as The J's major fundraiser, it is vital to our members that rely on our services and programs. Having the performance and voting be online, allowed us to reach thousands of people, and we were astounded by the voting numbers."

KC SuperStar Semifinals were scheduled to take place on June 1 at The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre at The J with a live audience. However, COVID-19 put restrictions in place on large in-person gatherings, so organizers got creative. All 23 semifinalists came in one by one to record a live performance of their chosen song. The performances were placed online for the four-judge panel to review and select nine finalists; the public got to vote choosing the 10th singer to move forward in the competition. More than 11,000 voted in this first-of-its-kind virtual KC SuperStar Semifinals!

The 13 semifinalists who did not make the final cut didn't go home empty handed. Thanks to the generosity of Howard and Rosalyn Jacobson, these semifinalists will each receive $100 scholarships.

KC SuperStar Finals will take place as a virtual event later this summer. At that time, a panel of entertainment industry professionals will judge the singers selecting the top four; the audience will then vote to determine the ultimate winner. In addition to the top prize of the Edward and Ellen Rose $10,000 Scholarship, Other singers will be awarded scholarships for second place - $5,000; Third Place-$2,500; and Fourth Place-$1,000; all other finalists each receive $500 scholarships.

KC SuperStar is The J's annual fundraiser. This year, proceeds from KC SuperStar include the newly developed Staff & Sustainability Fund, helping keep J staff employed during the COVID-19 closure. In addition, proceeds will continue to provide financial assistance so members can participate in The J's many resources and vital programs. The J anticipates a higher need for member assistance this year, making its fundraiser more important than ever.

Hundreds of high school singers annually compete for the coveted title of KC SuperStar.For more information about KC SuperStar, please visit www.kcsuperstar.org; please check out the Facebook page as well at https://www.facebook.com/groups/kcsuperstar/.

