Theatre in the Park INDOOR Presents SEUSSICAL This Month

The Whos, as well as Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and Gertrude McFuzz are all here for the holidays as Theatre in the Park INDOOR presents "Seussical The Musical"! Dr. Suess' best-loved characters collide and cavort in this delightful musical opening Friday, Dec. 9, with a 13-performance run continuing through Saturday, Dec. 23 in the Black Box Theatre at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center (AHC), 8788 Metcalf, Overland Park, Kansas. "Seussical The Musical" is a family-friendly fantastical show rated G.

Tickets are now available online at www.theatreinthepark.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the front desk of the AHC, Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. on performance evenings and at 1 p.m. for matinees. Seating is assigned at time of ticket purchase.

Want some extra fun for the younger ones? TIP is offering special "bean bag" seating that's up close to the action. Bean Bag seating can be chosen at time of ticket purchase.

In Theatre in the Park's (TIP) continuing effort to make theatre accessible for all, the Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. show is a sign-language interpretation performance.

Now one of the most performed shows in America, "Seussical the Musical" is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza. The musical is an amalgamation of the best-loved stories by Theodore Seuss Geisel (a.k.a. Dr. Seuss).

"We are so excited to present this family friendly, delightful bit of seuss-y fun for the holiday season this year," said Tim Bair, Producing Artistic Director. "There are lots of surprises in the show and with a truly charming cast of characters, there is always something unexpected right around the corner!"

Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty ("Lucky Stiff," "My Favorite Year," "Once on This Island," "Ragtime"), have lovingly brought to life favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton, The Cat, Gertrude, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

"Seussical the Musical" showcases the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community-perfect for this time of year.

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces double danger: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird.

Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Directed by TIP Producing Artistic Director Tim Bair, and Zane Champie (a participant of Theatre in the Park's Emerging Theatre Professional Initiative during the 2022 Summer Season) with Choreography by Guy Gardner, "Seussical The Musical" includes a talented cast of local performers. TIP Veterans include Weston Thomas ("SpongeBob Musical," "Something Rotten," "Full Monty"), who takes on the role of The Cat in the Hat and other roles. Thomas is joined by others veterans including Hewleek McKoy as Horton ("SpongeBob Musical") as well as Emily Vargo, who appeared in TIP's last summer's OUTDOOR production of "Something Rotten" and directed the wildly popular show, "Zombie Prom". Luke Pyron plays JoJo, a little boy with a HUGE imagination ("School of Rock"), and Janell Johnson ("Newsies") is featured as Sour Kangaroo, who challenges the thought of "someone thinking different than us," Additional TIP veterans include husband and wife Bob Stewart and Lindsay Day, playing the Mayor and Mayzie La Bird, with Sarah Montoya as the Mrs. Mayor. A multi-talented ensemble rounds out the cast including; Morgan Ball, Tristan Jacobsen, Abi Knepper, Cody Kreutzer, Kayleen Spear and AJ Valle.

Prior to the Dec. 10 and 17 matinees, join the Johnson County Park and Recreation Department's Fine Arts Coordinator to create some Seussical Art (fantastically fun art, of course). JCPRD will provide the supplies for just $5, and you provide the creativity!

Register HERE to participate in the art session.

TIP INDOOR ticket prices are $16.50 for adults, $14.50 for youth (ages 4-10) and $14.85 for seniors, plus tax. A limited number of beanbag chairs are available for $10 each for up close viewing! Tickets and further details are available at www.theatreinthepark.org.

TIP is a program of the Johnson County Parks & Recreation District and is the largest community theatre in the nation. TIP produces eight musicals annually with a company of Kansas City Metro area performers, directors, musicians, designers and staff for over 40,000 patrons thereby furthering its mission to enhance the quality of life in the community by providing a variety of entertainment programs through public and private partnerships. TIP sponsors for the current season include AdventHealth and FNBO.

Cast Of "Seussical the Musical"

Cat in the Hat (and various other roles): Weston Thomas, Kansas City, MO

JoJo: Luke Pyron, Shawnee

Horton: Hewleek McKoy, Overland Park

Gertrude McFuzz: Emily Vargo, North Kansas City

Sour Kangaroo: Jenell Johnson, Lee's Summit, MO

Mayzie La Bird: Lindsay Day, Overland Park

Mayor: Bob Stewart, Overland Park

Mayor's Wife: Sarah Montoya, Lee's Summit

Bird Girl/Ensemble: Kayleen Spear, Kansas City, MO

Bird Girl/Ensemble: AJ Valle, Lee's Summit, MO

Bird Girl/Ensemble: Abi Knepper, Olathe

Wickersham Brother/Ensemble: Morgan Ball, Lee's Summit, MO

Wickersham Brother/Ensemble: Cody Kreutzer, Overland Park

Wickersham Brother/Ensemble: Tristan Jacobsen, Kansas City. MO