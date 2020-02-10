The White Theatre to Present SOMETHING ROTTEN! in 2021

The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City (The J) is excited to announce it has secured the rights to the Broadway smash hit "Something Rotten" for its 2020-2021 season.

The White Theatre at The J is a performing arts leader in presenting some of the finest theatrical and musical productions, featuring an array of talented local performers from the Kansas City metro region. Landing "Something Rotten!" for its February 2021 production slot will highlight an amazing performing season comprised of plays, concerts, music and dance performances and special events that will be unveiled soon.

"We're tremendously excited to be the first theatre to premiere this wonderfully entertaining show in the Kansas City metro area after its successful national tour," said Keith Wiedenkeller, Director of Arts + Culture at The J. "The resident theatre at The Jewish Community Center was established almost 90 years ago to make Broadway more accessible to 'regular' Kansas Citians, and we're proud to carry on that tradition with "Something Rotten!".

Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, "Something Rotten!" opened on Broadway in 2015 to rave reviews by audiences and critics alike. This crowd-pleasing musical garnered 10 Tony nominations and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

"Something Rotten" takes audiences back to the Renaissance. The year is 1590 when two brothers set out to write the world's first musical in this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway. "Something Rotten" is an outrageous, musical farce with big song and dance numbers and over-the-top characters in this history-twisting adventure.

Veteran White Theatre director Tim Bair has been tapped to direct "Something Rotten!". Bair, who is also Producing Artistic Director for Theatre in the Park (TIP), is a familiar face at The White Theatre having directed several musical hits including "Anything Goes," "Cabaret" and The White Theatre-TIP co-productions of "Mary Poppins" and "Shrek".

The White Theatre is a 500-seat, state-of-the-art facility located at the Jewish Community Campus, 5801 West 115th Street in Overland Park, Kan. Parking is convenient and free.

Full descriptions and performance times for all events are available at TheWhiteTheatre.org.





