The Jewish Community Center Presents Rodgers And Hammerstein's A Grand Night For Singing

Rodgers and Hammerstein made beautiful music together, often receiving credit for reinventing the American musical. As a composing-lyricist team, Rodgers and Hammerstein created such musical masterpieces as OKLAHOMA, THE KING AND I, CAROUSEL, SOUTH PACIFIC and THE SOUND OF MUSIC, winning numerous Tony and Oscar awards.

For those who love the memorable melodies penned by this dynamic musical duo, you're in for a treat as The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City (The J) presents A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING, a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical revue. There are only two opportunities to enjoy this special compilation of The Rogers and Hammerstein catalogue: Saturday evening, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8. at 3 p.m. The White Theatre is located at The J, 5801 W. 115th St., in Overland Park. Details and tickets are available at TheWhiteTheatre.org.

This first-rate revue is a fresh take on the Rodgers & Hammerstein canon conceived by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie. This non-stop musical show includes songs from the most iconic and classic musicals we all love. Rogers & Hammerstein probably never imagined that one day a lovelorn young lad might pose the musical question, 'How do you solve a problem like Maria?' But that's precisely the kind of invention lavished upon this new revue. Its innovative musical arrangements, including a sultry Andrews Sisters-esque 'I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Out-a My Hair,' a swingin' 'Honeybun' and a jazzy 'Kansas City,' that leaves no question about how terrifically up to date the remarkable songs of R&H remain.

Music Director Jeremy Watson has assembled a quintet of incredibly talented local singers to perform this legendary music: Soprano-Rachel Adcock, Mezzo-Victoria Strafuss, Alto-Meaghan Coble,

Tenor-Simon Schupp and Baritone-Jacob Elliott. All of the singers have performed on various stages in and around Kansas City. Valerie Martin, a well-known local choreographer, handles the stage directing and choreographing duties for the revue.

A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING opens the Concert Series of The White Theatre's 2019-2020 season that also includes a Theatre Series and lineup of Special Engagements. The White Theatre season is produced by The J's Arts + Culture Department in a state-of-the-art 500-seat performing arts community theatre.

The White Theatre is a welcoming and inclusive space, providing handicap-seating options, access without steps, assistive listening devices, and The J's signature open captioning system at select performances, making live theatre accessible for all patrons.

The 2019-2020 season features something for everyone, including The White Theatre's first Shakespeare production, performances by The J's Artist-in-Residence, the Kinnor Philharmonic as well as the hit Broadway Musical "Billy Elliot" featuring music by Elton John, co-produced with The Coterie Theatre.

Full descriptions and performance times for each event are available at TheWhiteTheatre.org. Auditions for various musicals and plays produced by The White Theatre productions will be held throughout the year and are announced on The White Theatre website as well as Facebook page.

Season tickets for The White Theatre season are on sale with three ticket package options. Full Season (eight shows), Theatre Series (four shows) and the Concert Series (four shows). Tickets may be purchased online at TheWhiteTheatre.org, by calling the box office at (913) 327-8054 or in person at 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park. The White Theatre box office is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as 90 minutes before curtain on performance days.





