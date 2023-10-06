THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Lyric Opera of Kansas City in November

Performances run November 4-12, 2023.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's New Musical LABEL•LESS Will Embark on Tour This Fall Photo 2 Drew Lachey and Lea Lachey's New Musical LABEL•LESS Will Embark on Tour This Fall
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 4 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour

THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Lyric Opera of Kansas City in November

Lyric Opera of Kansas City has announced the next production of the 2023-2024 season, The Sound of Music. The revival of a much beloved American Broadway musical, conceived by the same team who created the 2018 sold-out run of West Side Story, will come to the Muriel Kauffman Theatre at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts (1601 Broadway, KCMO 64108) for five performances Nov. 4 through 12, 2023. High-resolution photos can be found here.

An all-star cast makes their Lyric Opera debut on the Kauffman stage for The Sound of Music including soprano Mikaela Bennett, soprano Alexandra Loutsion, and conductor James Lowe. Returning to Lyric Opera of Kansas City are director Francesca Zambello  (West Side Story, 2018, La traviata, 2022), soprano Alyson Cambridge (Carmen, 2010, La bohème, 2008) and bass-baritone Peter Morgan (Amahl and the Night Visitors 2021, Tosca 2022). Edward Watts will also make his Lyric Opera debut as Captain von Trapp.

Of special note for this production, several cast members call Kansas City home. Those include McKenna Sanford, Arlo Good, Addison Allen, Luke Pyron, Evelyn Reese Hale, Ceci Sellers, Hailey Kenyon, Matt Leisy, Kelli Van Meter, Christine Boddicker, Charlotte Gilman, John Rensenhouse, Rebecca Allen, and Brian Sussman.

Sandler Kemper stated, “When West Side Story opened during our 2018-2019 season, audiences were captivated by the stunning singing, dancing, high-quality production values, and performances quickly sold out. The same creative team returns with a large-scale traditional production that will leave our audiences singing.”

While she decides whether to become a nun, free-spirited Maria takes a job as governess to the seven children of widower and Austro-Hungarian Navy submarine captain Georg von Trapp. She quickly falls for the children and eventually Georg. Nazi Germany ultimately annexes Austria, pressuring Georg to accept a commission in the German Navy. Maria and Georg are forced to make life-changing decisions and a daring escape to protect their values and love. Relive this heartwarming story of love, family, music, and triumph in a new large-scale production of a Broadway classic.

This new production comes from the team that conceived Lyric Opera's sold-out run of West Side Story. Revisit this heartwarming story of love, family, music, and triumph in a new large-scale production of a Broadway classic. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Kansas City

1
Excitement Builds for 11th Jewish Culture Fest, Coming to Jewish Community Center, October Photo
Excitement Builds for 11th Jewish Culture Fest, Coming to Jewish Community Center, October 15

Excitement builds for the 11th Jewish Culture Fest, coming to the Jewish Community Center on Sunday, Oct. 15. Enjoy performances, vendors, family activities, kosher food, and a wine tasting experience.

2
Tickets On Sale This Week For MAMMA MIA! in Kansas City Photo
Tickets On Sale This Week For MAMMA MIA! in Kansas City

 PNC Broadway in Kansas City has announced that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of MAMMA MIA! will go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m. Learn more about the upcoming production and find out how to get tickets here!

3
THE GRAPES OF WRATH Comes to The Arts Asylum in Brookside  Photo
THE GRAPES OF WRATH Comes to The Arts Asylum in Brookside 

Adapted for the stage by Frank Galati, the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning classic will be staged this fall at the Arts Asylum in the Brookside neighborhood of Kansas City. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

4
New Staging of THE GRAPES OF WRATH to Play the Arts Asylum in November Photo
New Staging of THE GRAPES OF WRATH to Play the Arts Asylum in November

A new staging of John Steinbeck's 'The Grapes of Wrath' will come to the stage in Kansas City. This production stays true to the novel while examining its modern relevance. Get ticket and event information here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

David Byrne Calls HERE LIES LOVE's Dancing Audience His 'Dream Come True' Video
David Byrne Calls HERE LIES LOVE's Dancing Audience His 'Dream Come True'
Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition Video
Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD Video
Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD
View all Videos

Kansas City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin in Cassette Roulette'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (11/10-11/10)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicago Tap Theatre 'Unleash the Beats'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (10/13-10/13)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Comedy Zone presents Andy Woodhull
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (10/21-10/21)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'North'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (1/25-1/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moulin Rouge!
Kansas City Music Hall (7/23-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Million Dollar Quartet Christmas'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (12/07-12/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Beyond Babel'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (3/24-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Little Women the Musical'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (2/10-2/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
Kansas City Music Hall (5/07-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Alice: Dreaming of Wonderland'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (4/11-4/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You