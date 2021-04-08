THE ILLUSIONISTS, ON YOUR FEET! and More Announced for Starlight's 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series

While the coronavirus pandemic kept Starlight dark for the first time in 70 years last summer, Starlight leadership and staff have announced that live productions will return to the historic theatre's stage with the 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series. Although most national Broadway tours will not resume until this fall, Starlight's President & CEO, Rich Baker, has worked diligently with presenting colleagues across the country to make sure that Kansas Citians can enjoy top-quality Broadway-style shows under the stars starting this June.

With continued COVID-19 precautions in mind, Godspell (June 22-27) will kick off the summer in a concert-style production performed without intermission. A full cast and orchestra will stage the entire script and songbook, but with limited props, and the production team will utilize a video screen for large backdrops. This reduces the number of people back stage and cuts down on stage traffic.

The Illusionists will follow (July 20-25) and has always utilized a small cast but with big, impressive acts that patrons will have to see to believe. The final two Broadway productions of the summer, On Your Feet! (September 7-12) and Escape to Margaritaville (September 21-26), will be what audiences traditionally experience on the Starlight stage-large casts and set pieces.

"In the current environment, everyone's rightfully concerned about safety," Baker said. "It doesn't get much safer than being outside in the fresh air. With a fully vaccinated staff, we can't wait to welcome audiences back to Starlight and let them enjoy the much-needed respite of theatre from the hardships of the past year."

Starlight is dedicated to making sure that its patrons, staff and performers are comfortable returning to the historic venue. While it's safer to gather outdoors, Starlight is still taking a number of additional precautions and adjustments to policies and procedures to ensure the safest possible environment for everyone in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starlight asks that patrons be considerate of the safety of their fellow guests at all times so that everyone can have an enjoyable and safe experience at the theatre, and continues to closely monitor federal, state and local guidelines. Policies and procedures will continue to evolve dependent on COVID-19 status at the time of each event. Stay up-to-date on all of the precautions Starlight is taking on Starlight's Staying Safe webpage.

Season ticket holders may renew their four-show season now. New season ticket holders may also secure their tickets for the 2021 season now and will be seated after renewals are complete. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Renewals, advance orders or gift certificates for new season tickets are available online at kcstarlight.com or by calling the Starlight box office at (816) 363-7827. All Broadway performances begin at 8 p.m. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.