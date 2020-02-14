THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! Puppet Parody Comes to Starlight

Get set for an evening of laughter, cheesecake, shoulder pads, sex and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down when That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody comes to Starlight Indoors as the final show in the 2019-20 Missouri Lottery Indoors Series, March 6-8.

Based on the hit NBC series that aired for seven seasons in the late '80s and early '90s, That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody follows the iconic characters in a series of three "episodes" throughout the performance. From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose's tales from St. Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life, devoted fans will fondly remember these four girls from Miami. For first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of the iconic television series.

Audiences will immediately recognize the iconic Florida home that's been recreated as the set for That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody, and the cast features four incredible puppeteers performing the fabulous women immortalized as puppets.

"Puppets provide a heightened sense of reality and encourage the imagination of the audience," Jonathan Rockefeller, co-creator and producer of That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody said. "Puppets also allow us to exaggerate the traits and nuances of the characters."

That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody opened Off-Broadway in New York City in 2016 and has been touring the country and swapping sassy one-liners ever since.

The cast includes Ashley Brooke as Sophia, Luke Dombroski as Dorothy, Erin Ulman as Blanche, and Colleen Welsh as Rose.

Direction by Michael Hull, Written by Doug Kmiotek, Puppets by Rockefeller Productions, David Goldstein (Set & Lighting Design), David Ferdinand (Sound Design), Jessica Haff (Puppet Supervisor), PRF Productions/Peter Feuchtwanger (Production Supervisor), Mason Huse (Production Stage Manager), Peter Brown (Assistant Stage Manager), ABM Agency/Amanda Bohan (Marketing Director), Krista Robbins (Company Manager), General Management by Theater Mogul/Jill Bowman, Exclusive Tour Direction by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals/Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner and Tracey McFarland, Co-created by Thomas Duncan-Watt, Originally created and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller. Production by Shady Pines Entertainment.

Tickets to That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody are on sale now. A VIP ticket includes premium seating and one drink.

To purchase tickets visit kcstarlight.com, call 816-363-STAR (7827) or visit the Starlight box office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo. 64132. For more information, including full performance schedule, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2020 Starlight Indoors Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

For more information about That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody visit www.thatgoldengirlsshow.com or follow the tour on Facebook and Instagram @thatgoldengirlsshow.





