Starlight Theatre Receives $150,000 Disney Grant to Launch Musicals in Schools in Kansas City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Starlight Theatre has been awarded $150,000 from Disney to bring the Disney Musicals in Schools (DMIS) program to Kansas City public elementary schools.

The grant will fund two years of programming. During the 2025-26 school year, Starlight will select up to five public elementary schools to participate; up to five additional schools will be chosen for the 2026-27 school year.

Participating schools will engage in a 17-week musical theatre residency. Each residency will be led by a team of Starlight teaching artists trained by Disney Theatrical Group.

“Through our collaboration with Disney, we are excited to help Kansas City schools create sustainable arts programs that inspire students and teachers, engage families and build stronger bonds between schools, neighborhoods and Starlight,” said Alex Jones, vice president of community engagement at Starlight.

The program includes professional development for school teachers, who will work alongside Starlight teaching artists to produce, direct, choreograph and music-direct a 30-minute Disney KIDS musical. Each school will present one musical number on the Jeannette and Jerome Cohen Community Stage at Starlight Theatre before an audience of students, teachers, family and community members.

For more information or to apply, visit kcstarlight.com/dmis or email dmis@kcstarlight.com

Comments