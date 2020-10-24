Springfield Little Theatre Presents CLUE: THE MUSICAL

Performances run October 23-November 8.

Springfield Little Theatre will present Clue: The Musical at The Landers Theatre.

Clue features a book by Peter DePietro, with music by Galen Blum, Wayne Barker & Vinnie Martucci, and lyrics by Tom Chiodo.

Clue: The Musical is based on the Parker Brother's Board Game. This fun-filled family musical that brings the internationally popular game CLUE to life.

The internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world's best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery. Comic antics, witty lyrics, and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room. With over 216 possible conclusions, can you figure out who dunnit?

Learn more at https://www.springfieldlittletheatre.org/show/clue-the-musical/.

