Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Springfield Little Theatre Presents CLUE: THE MUSICAL

Article Pixel

Performances run October 23-November 8.

Oct. 24, 2020  

Springfield Little Theatre will present Clue: The Musical at The Landers Theatre.

Performances run October 23-November 8.

Clue features a book by Peter DePietro, with music by Galen Blum, Wayne Barker & Vinnie Martucci, and lyrics by Tom Chiodo.

Clue: The Musical is based on the Parker Brother's Board Game. This fun-filled family musical that brings the internationally popular game CLUE to life.

The internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical that brings the world's best-known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery. Comic antics, witty lyrics, and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room. With over 216 possible conclusions, can you figure out who dunnit?

Learn more at https://www.springfieldlittletheatre.org/show/clue-the-musical/.


Related Articles View More Kansas City Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 LaChanze Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Shoshana Bean's Upcoming Concert!
  • VIDEO: Cultural Economy Development Agency Hosts Live Creative Economy Forum 2021 : Focus On Arts & Culture
  • Exclusive: Keala Settle Sings 'Being Alive' from COMPANY as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!