Semifinalists Announced For KC SUPERSTAR Singing Competition

Twenty of the best high school singers from across the metro have been chosen as semifinalists for KC SuperStar 2023! These extremely talented singers were selected from live auditions conducted earlier this spring. (*NOTE: A complete list of the semifinalists appears at the end of this release.)

Now in its 14th year, KC SuperStar is Kansas City's premiere high school singing competition a la "American Idol/The Voice". KC SuperStar is produced by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City (The J).

The semifinalists, who come from 18 different schools in the metro, are now rehearsing with professional coaches preparing for their performances at the Semifinals event on Thursday evening, June 8, at 7 p.m. in The White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center. The public is invited to attend this free event. Those who plan to attend the Semifinals are asked to bring a donation of packaged crackers or cereal that will be given to Jewish Family Services' Food Pantry. With two locations, the JFS Pantry provides food, personal care and household items to more than 700 families each month, regardless of faith, age, culture or identity.

The J has landed TV Star Heidi Gardner as its celebrity host and performer for KC Superstar's Finals event that will take place on Sunday evening, Aug. 27, in Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College. Gardner has become a fixture on the popular television show "Saturday Night Live". Former television anchor Abby Eden will emcee the evening.

"We are thrilled that Kansas City native Heidi Gardner will be hosting KC Superstar," said Lisa and Ken Schifman, co-chairs of this year's KC SuperStar. "We can't wait to see which hilarious SNL characters she will share with the talented contestants and the audience. The J stands to win as Heidi's humor and energy will make this a night to remember," the couple said.

At the June 8 Semifinals, Anthony Fortino, a 2010 KC SuperStar finalist, will serve as emcee. Fortino went on to perform in the National Tour of "Fun Home". Fortino has continued to sing but returned to Kansas City and operates Fortino Accounting Services. He also serves as the Director of Finance for The Classics Theatre Project, based in Dallas, TX.

A panel of judges will help in the selection of 10 finalists to continue in the singing competition. The judges include Keith Wiedenkeller, Managing Artistic Director of the Lewis and Shirley White Theatre at The J, Ashley Jones Rivers, professional singer, music director for local theatres including Spinning Tree Theatre, and Patrick Lewallen, professional singer and actor, who starred in the national tour of the musical "Rock of Ages".

KC SuperStar 2023 awards over $22,000 in scholarships to the top 10 singers. The ultimate winner of KC SuperStar will receive the $10,000 scholarship. Other singers will be awarded scholarships for second place - $5,000; Third Place-$2,500; and Fourth Place-$1,000; all other finalists receive financial scholarships.

KC SuperStar is The J's annual fundraiser. Proceeds from KC SuperStar our largest event of the year, has provided resources that touch the lives of thousands of individuals and families in our community providing transportation, meals, education, camp and wellness programs. The J will continue to share a portion of KC SuperStar proceeds with the Reat Griffin Underwood Rising Stars Fund; Thanks to the community's generosity, The J has was able to provide $550,000 in financial aid in 2022.

For more information about KC SuperStar, please visit www.kcsuperstar.org; please check out the Facebook page as well at https://www.facebook.com/groups/kcsuperstar/.

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City opened in 1914 in midtown Kansas City, Missouri and has grown and adapted to serve the changing needs of Greater Kansas City's Jewish and secular communities. Our mission is to build a strong, vibrant, and inclusive community that enhances wellness, meaning, and joy, based on Jewish values, heritage, and culture. We are a welcoming community that embodies Jewish values in a safe and respectful environment. People of all ages and backgrounds learn and grow at our 'home away from home.' For more information, visit TheJKC.org.

KC SuperStar 2023 Semifinalists

(Name, school and grade as of May 2023)

*Past Semifinalist

**Past Finalist

James

Bilbruck

Oak Grove High School, SR

Faryn

Clevenger

Shawnee Mission West, JR

Raina

Dowler

St. Pius High School, SR

Brianna

Frohning

Olathe East High School, SOPH

John Paul

Gee

Heritage Christian Academy, SR**

Genely

Gordon

Blue Springs South, JR

Jenna

Holland

Oak Park high school, JR*

Alexyus

Johnson

Oak Park High School, SR**

Dylan

Markey

The Barstow School, JR*

Janelle

Marshall

Blue Springs High School, SOPH

Kate

Meives

Olathe East, SR**

Brooke

Mertz

Maranatha Christian Academy, JR*

Brett

Oplotnik

Blue Valley Northwest, SR**

Daysia

Reneau

Leavenworth Senior High School, SR*

Arianna

Rezvani

Olathe South, JR

Robin

Robles

Christ Preparatory Academy, SR

Emma-Kate

Salin

Blue Valley Southwest, SR***

Rebecca

Schmidt

Lutheran High School of KC, JR

Lauren

Talley

Platte County High School, JR

Hadley

Wilson

Blue Valley Northwest, SOPH