Tony-Winner Sutton Foster Will Perform at Kauffman Center With Local Talent

Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster will perform in concert at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre on Thursday, September 11, 2026, joined on stage by performers from Music Theatre Kansas City (MTKC). The evening will feature Foster alongside two youth performers, Sutton Hamm and Ivy Sollenberger, as well as an adult ensemble.

MTKC artistic director Julie Danielson said, “I am just one of the millions of theater kids out there who have adored Sutton Foster for years! This project is so thrilling... not only do I get to share the stage with a Broadway legend, but I have the privilege of sharing that opportunity with all these singers who have trained and performed with me over the span of my career at MTKC.”

Foster was most recently seen as Princess Winnifred in the Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress at the Hudson Theatre. She also starred as Mrs. Lovett in the Tony-winning revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street opposite Aaron Tveit. In 2022, she appeared as Marian Paroo in The Music Man on Broadway, earning her seventh Tony nomination and the Drama League Distinguished Performance Award. In 2021, she reprised her role as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes in London, receiving an Olivier Award nomination.

Her Broadway credits include Anything Goes, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Violet and more. Foster starred in TV Land's Younger for seven seasons and has appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Bunheads. She has released three solo albums, authored a memoir (Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life), and teaches at Ball State University, where she holds an honorary doctorate.