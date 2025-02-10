SECOND CHANCE STAGE Duo The Taylors To Perform in Live Reunion Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh off their journey on HBO Max and Magnolia Network's 'Second Chance Stage,' The Taylors-the electrifying mother-daughter duo of Paula Jo and Amanda Taylor-are set to take the stage for a special 'Second Chance Stage' live reunion concert at The Truman in Kansas City, MO, on February 21.

This highly anticipated event will bring together standout contestants from the show, backed up by the high-energy mashup band Lost Wax, for an evening of powerhouse performances, epic collaborations, and unforgettable musical moments. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Now available for streaming on HBO Max and Magnolia Network, Second Chance Stage features The Taylors in Episode 5, where their remarkable musical talents shine through, captivating both the judges and viewers alike.

Known for their jaw-dropping musicianship and the undeniable chemistry that only a mother-daughter duo can share, The Taylors have captured the hearts of audiences across the country. Paula Jo, dubbed the "Viral Granny Guitarist" by Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx, stuns with her virtuosic guitar skills, while Amanda's commanding vocals leave crowds in awe. Their talent has been recognized by some of the biggest names in entertainment-actress and SNL comedian Heidi Gardner exclaimed, "I literally did not see that coming, you knocked me out of my seat." Country music legend Martina McBride added, "I can definitely see you on the Grand Ole Opry," while actor Taye Diggs declared, "You guys can go anywhere... you deserve to be everywhere. It blew me away."

Joining The Taylors on stage will be Second Chance Stage Grand Prize winner Shelby Floyd, along with other surprise guests, making this a one-of-a-kind night that fans won't want to miss.

About The Taylors:

For over a decade, The Taylors-Paula Jo on guitar and Amanda on vocals-have been captivating audiences in Nashville and beyond. Their musical journey has taken them to legendary stages such as The Country Music Hall of Fame and WSM Radio, with appearances on 615 Hideaway and The Huckabee Show, where Paula Jo was honored as one of "Huck's Heroes."

They have shared the stage with country icons such as Tanya Tucker, Tracy Byrd, and Blake Shelton, and have opened for major acts like Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, and Rascal Flatts. Paula Jo has been recognized as one of Guitar World Magazine's top 10 female guitarists, and her viral performance at Summer NAMM, shared by Nikki Sixx across iHeartRadio stations, solidified her as one of the most exciting guitarists in the industry.

Beyond their musical achievements, The Taylors' story is one of resilience and determination. Paula Jo's inspiring battle against breast cancer was highlighted in an Emmy-winning segment by Forrest Sanders of Nashville's WSMV-TV and featured on Fort Wayne, Indiana's ABC affiliate WPTA-TV. As mother and daughter, Paula Jo and Amanda are grateful for the opportunity to share this journey together. Reflecting on their experience, they shared, "We are so grateful to be able to experience our dream together as mother and daughter, and we want everyone to know-you are never too old to go for it."

Comments