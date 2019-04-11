Photo Flash: MTH Theater at Crown Center Presents FUNNY GIRL

MTH Theater at Crown Center presents Funny Girl, music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart.

The production will be directed by Seth Golay, who makes his MTH directorial debut. Stefanie Wilkerson returns to Kansas City to take on the title role of Fanny Brice. The 11 person ensemble also features Chelcie Abercrombie, Chelsea Anglemeyer, Joey Boos, Martin Buchanan, Lindsey Green, Kimberly Horner, Margo Mikkelson, Eric Morris, Cody Proctorand Weston Thomas.

The production team includes music direction by Mark Ferrell, choreography by David Ollington, lighting design by Nicole Jaja, scenic design by Kelli Harrod, sound design by John Story, costume design by Nancy Robinson, and stage management by Kat Jackson.

"Seth is one of the most knowledgable and experienced Theater Artists in Kansas City. His passion for theater history coupled with his meticulous attention to detail is why we felt him perfect to helm this production at MTH," said Executive Artistic Director Tim Scott.

"Fanny Brice was undeniably the matriarch of comedy vaudeville song-and-dance. It's an honor to be trusted with telling Fanny's story; a determined performer who had a dream and fought for it," said Golay.

In the Ziegfeld Follies, in Hollywood films, and on the radio, Fanny Brice was one of the most celebrated entertainers of her time. With humor, talent, and chutzpah, young Fanny defied the odds and became one of the greatest stars of her generation. Bob Merrill and Jule Styne's unforgettable score includes "People," "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and more. The original 1964 Broadway production was nominated for eight Tony Awards. In 1968, Funny Girl was adapted into a critically-acclaimed feature film, starring Barbra Streisand. The film garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including a "Best Actress" win for Streisand. It was the top-grossing film of 1968.

Funny Girl will play sixteen performances, April 11th - 28th. Tickets are available by calling the MTH Box Office at 816.221.6987 or by visiting www.mthk.com.

Photo Credit: Brian Paulette



T. Eric Morris and Stefanie Wilkerson

Stefanie Wilkerson

Stefanie Wilkerson and Martin Buchanan

Joey Boos

Joey Boos and Stefanie Wilkerson

The ensemble of FUNNY GIRL

Cody Proctor and Stefanie Wilkerson

Chelcie Abercrombie_Chelsea Anglemyer

The ensemble of FUNNY GIRL





