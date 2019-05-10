Photo Flash: Barn Players Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens from the acclaimed novel by Mark Haddon, THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME delves into the extraordinary brain of Christopher Boone. Yes, he is mathematically exceptional, yet he's also unprepared to hazard day-to-day living. When he finds himself under suspicion of brutally killing his neighbor's dog he becomes determined to ferret out the mystery himself. Soon his detective work takes him on a thrilling journey that will upend his world. Winner of seven Olivier Awards in London's West End and five Tony Awards including Best Play, Ben Brantley of the New York Times said, "...this is one of the most fully immersive works ever to wallop Broadway. So be prepared to have all your emotional and sensory buttons pushed, including a few you may have not known existed."

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, a Barn Players Presentation. WHEN: Thursday, May 23rd through Sunday, June 2nd, 2019. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. WHERE: The Barn Players at The Arts Asylum, 1000 East 9th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106. TICKETS: Adult tickets are $20; Senior (Age 65+) tickets are $18.00; Group tickets of 10 or more are $15 each; Students (with ID) tickets are $15. You may buy tickets online at:barncurious.brownpapertickets.com, or reserve via phone at 913.432.9100, or at the Barn's box office. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

Photo Credit: Vida Bikales





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You