Photo Flash: Barn Players Present MAMMA MIA!

For 2-weeks only, the international hit musical sensation MAMMA MIA! comes to the Barn Players stage, August 22nd through September 1st, 2019 at downtown Kansas City's Arts Asylum, 1000 East 9th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106. So who is bride-to-be Sophie's Dad? Even Donna, her rockin' Mamma can't be sure who it is. Brace yourself for one riotous trip down the aisle when they all reunite for Sophie's Greek island wedding!

Come and experience MAMMA MIA!'s explosive dance numbers, non-stop laughs, and the smorgasbord of ABBA's timeless songs that drive this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship. You might just be singing and dancing along when you hear "Super Trouper," "Dancing Queen," "Knowing Me, Knowing You," "Take a Chance on Me," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All," "SOS," and more! MAMMA MIA! has music & lyrics by ABBA's Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, with some songs with Stig Anderson; The book is by Catherine Johnson; It was originally conceived by Judy Craymer; Also, with additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.

The Barn Players production of MAMMA MIA! is being overseen by Eric Magnus, Barn Artistic Director; Musical direction is by Michelle McIntire; Choreography and assistant direction are by Valerie Martin; The production is Sponsored by the Mirfasihi Law Offices of North Kansas City, MO. MAMMA MIA! features Alicia Mock as Donna Sheridan, supported by Brooke Ariel as her daughter Sophie, Stasha Case, and Valerie Dykes as Donna's friends. The potential "fathers" to be include Kevin Bogan, Trevor French, and David Martin. Supporting roles are taken by Jade Belden, Brent Custer, Abbey Downs, Cameron Gunter, and Jefferson Harwood. The ensemble members include Drew Bellamy, Grayson Brin, Pancha Brown, Meaghan Coble, Shannon Dougherty, Raheem Fielder-Bey, Victoria Garsow, Tyler Harper, Lauryn Hurley, Richelle King, Brenna McConaughey, Mark McNeal, Stephanie Palmer, Jacob Robertson, Natalie Rothfusz, Nancy Seeman, Sabrina Stewart, Alecia Stultz, Stacey Stofferahn, and Miles Wirth. The show is Stage managed by Matthew Koehler; Set design is by Doug Schroeder; Lighting design is by Chuck Cline; Costume design is by Fran Kapono-Kuzila; Sound design is by Jerod Rivers; Properties & Assistant stage management is by Jan Chapman: and the Technical advisor & Assistant sound design is by Sean Leistico.

Photo Credit: Ms. Vida Bikales.





