PASS OVER To Play At Olathe Civic Theatre Association

The fourth mainstage show of Olathe Civic Theatre Association's 2018-2019 season brings the Washington family's secrets to the forefront in PASS OVER. Michelle Tyrene Johnson's original new play describes siblings Angelique and Paul Washington dealing with the fallout of the passing of their grandmother, Maggie. The Washingtons, an African-American family, have lived next door to the Levy family in a Philadelphia neighborhood for a few generations, complete with past relationships, betrayal, and secrets. When the Washington's find old stock in their attic, in the Levy family business, the revelation of reckonings threatens to destroy more than one life.

Director Teresa Leggard returns to OCTA after having directed the winning New Works Playwright Competition teaser and subsequent Winner Workshop of Johnson's GREEN BOOK WINE CLUB TRAIN TRIP during the competition's inaugural year in 2017. Now, she directs her first OCTA season show with PASS OVER. "Even though it's a family drama, it's perfectly okay-encouraged even-to laugh at the funny moments." Leggard describes the reasoning behind the title PASS OVER and how it doesn't necessarily pertain to the religious Passover: "To pass something over could certainly be interpreted as passing it on or bequeathing it. Which makes sense in this play because we open with a brother and sister preparing to bury their grandmother. We explore what the grandmother has left behind, literally and metaphorically. But in addition to that, every character in this play passes over someone or gets passed over by someone. Within the context of their relationships, the pass over means to be overlooked, ignored, underestimated, or flat out rejected."

With five cast members, it was hard for Leggard to pick just one favorite character. "Angelique and Paul Washington are siblings, the kind who probably wouldn't be friends if they weren't related. Gloria Washington, Paul's wife, is warm and domestic, but she's strong too. Jake Levy was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, and that is perhaps his greatest blessing and curse. We don't see his wife, Dianna, as much, but when we do the dynamic between them makes it clear who the power player is."

Looking at the cast, OCTA audiences will remember Larissa Briley from VIOLET. Laura Schwartz reprises her role at Gloria, a role she portrayed for the PASS OVER staged reading at Westport Center for the Arts in 2018. Ebonee Grace, who read stage directions for the reading, returns as leading lady, Angelique. Leggard was thrilled to get to work with Robert Coppage, Larissa Briley, and Jonathan Sachsman, all new to PASS OVER. As for the playwright, since she's collaborated with Michelle Tyrene Johnson multiple times there is "...trust, honesty, creativity, flexibility, and a lot of laughing."

The PASS OVER world doesn't handle subject matter that audiences wouldn't see in a PG-13 rated film, however: "The reveals are pretty surprising, so not only will people get it - they won't forget it," Leggard teases.

Audiences get the chance to hear from the cast, director, and playwright during a talkback following the Saturday, April 6th performance. The story was inspired by an actual stock certificate found in Johnson's home that seemed to appear out of nowhere as the story goes. So, make plans to see the show and hear the truth behind the process.

The PASS OVER cast and creative team includes: Ebonee Grace (Angelique Washington), Robert E. Coppage III (Paul Washington), Laura Schwartz (Gloria Washington), Jonathan Sachsman (Jake Levy), Larissa Briley (Dianna Levy), Teresa Leggard (Director), Alexa Cioffi-Abt (Stage Manager), Theresa Kelly (Set and Lighting Designer), Camille Lerch ( Sound Designer).

