Overland Park Named 2023 Best Small Convention Center In North America

The Overland Park Convention Center has been named 2023 Best Small Convention Center in North America by EXHIBITOR Magazine, a leading industry publication honoring the best in event venues. This is the fourth year Overland Park Convention Center has won in EXHIBITOR's special awards category since the awards inception four years ago.

Convention centers throughout North America were considered and evaluated using an objective algorithm and rigorous grading scale. After a survey of past clients as well as exhibit and event managers who have exhibited at or hosted events at each of the top three finalist venues, Overland Park Convention Center was selected.

The recognition also considers criteria categorized into five primary areas:

Facility & Functionality

Location & Accommodations

Service & Execution

Expansions & Upgrades

Awards & Industry Participation

"This facility has proven their ability to host trade shows and events of all shapes and sizes while providing world-class service and state-of-the-art accommodations," said Travis Stanton, editor of EXHIBITOR, noting that everything from the number of nearby hotel rooms to the cost and quality of Wi-Fi access can have a significant impact on exhibiting companies' experience at events.

In addition to this special recognition, Overland Park is consistently ranked on North America's Top 30 Convention Centers list released by EXHIBITOR annually. The venue was also awarded Best Customer Service & On-Site Support in North America in 2021 and Best Small Convention Center in North America in 2020 and 2022.

"Our team, this industry and events- are recovering at an unbelievable pace and it feels amazing," said Brett C. Mitchell, general manager of Overland Park Convention Center. "We have so many things to be proud of this year, like the creation of our sensory room space for neurodivergent attendees and the expansion of our sustainability program with a complete venue roof replacement. It's recognitions like this award that drive us to never stop innovating, creating and being the absolute best we can be."

For more information on the Overland Park Convention Center's award recognition, please visit opconventioncenter.com/best or call (913) 339-3000. To learn more about EXHIBITOR, visit exhibitoronline.com/awards/coe.