Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards

Overland Park Named 2023 Best Small Convention Center In North America

This is the fourth year Overland Park Convention Center has won in EXHIBITOR's special awards category since the awards inception four years ago.

Jan. 05, 2023  
Overland Park Named 2023 Best Small Convention Center In North America

The Overland Park Convention Center has been named 2023 Best Small Convention Center in North America by EXHIBITOR Magazine, a leading industry publication honoring the best in event venues. This is the fourth year Overland Park Convention Center has won in EXHIBITOR's special awards category since the awards inception four years ago.

Convention centers throughout North America were considered and evaluated using an objective algorithm and rigorous grading scale. After a survey of past clients as well as exhibit and event managers who have exhibited at or hosted events at each of the top three finalist venues, Overland Park Convention Center was selected.

The recognition also considers criteria categorized into five primary areas:

  • Facility & Functionality
  • Location & Accommodations
  • Service & Execution
  • Expansions & Upgrades
  • Awards & Industry Participation

"This facility has proven their ability to host trade shows and events of all shapes and sizes while providing world-class service and state-of-the-art accommodations," said Travis Stanton, editor of EXHIBITOR, noting that everything from the number of nearby hotel rooms to the cost and quality of Wi-Fi access can have a significant impact on exhibiting companies' experience at events.

In addition to this special recognition, Overland Park is consistently ranked on North America's Top 30 Convention Centers list released by EXHIBITOR annually. The venue was also awarded Best Customer Service & On-Site Support in North America in 2021 and Best Small Convention Center in North America in 2020 and 2022.

"Our team, this industry and events- are recovering at an unbelievable pace and it feels amazing," said Brett C. Mitchell, general manager of Overland Park Convention Center. "We have so many things to be proud of this year, like the creation of our sensory room space for neurodivergent attendees and the expansion of our sustainability program with a complete venue roof replacement. It's recognitions like this award that drive us to never stop innovating, creating and being the absolute best we can be."

For more information on the Overland Park Convention Center's award recognition, please visit opconventioncenter.com/best or call (913) 339-3000. To learn more about EXHIBITOR, visit exhibitoronline.com/awards/coe.



Central Standard Theatre Presents INVASION 2023 Photo
Central Standard Theatre Presents INVASION 2023
Central Standard Theatre is celebrating three incredible British women at the top of their game.  Actresses, Artists and Advocates, these women bring a world of talent reaching from performance to Arts Advocacy to Women's and Human Rights.
Childrens Theater Director Found Dead Following Allegations of Abuse Photo
Children's Theater Director Found Dead Following Allegations of Abuse
Jeff Church, The Coterie Theatre's artistic director for more than 30 years, was found dead this weekend after he had resigned from his position amid sexual assault allegations.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; Unicorn Theatre L Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; Unicorn Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; Unicorn Theatre Leads Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards; Unicorn Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

More Hot Stories For You


Children's Theater Director Jeff Church Found Dead Following Abuse AllegationsChildren's Theater Director Jeff Church Found Dead Following Abuse Allegations
December 28, 2022

Jeff Church, The Coterie Theatre's artistic director for more than 30 years, was found dead this weekend after he had resigned from his position amid sexual assault allegations.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens at The Arrow Rock Lyceum TheatreA CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens at The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre
December 15, 2022

 Enjoy a holiday tradition in the 19th century charm of historic Arrow Rock, as the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre presents Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol for the eighth year!
THE JEWISH NUTCRACKER Comes to The White TheatreTHE JEWISH NUTCRACKER Comes to The White Theatre
December 5, 2022

The perfect holiday confection will 'spin' into The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre at The Jewish Community Center (The J) as 'The Jewish Nutcracker' returns for its second year with a total of three performances.
Theatre in the Park INDOOR Presents SEUSSICAL This MonthTheatre in the Park INDOOR Presents SEUSSICAL This Month
December 1, 2022

The Whos, as well as Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and Gertrude McFuzz are all here for the holidays as Theatre in the Park INDOOR presents 'Seussical The Musical'!
Kansas City Actors Theatre Announces 2023/2024 SeasonKansas City Actors Theatre Announces 2023/2024 Season
November 30, 2022

Classic plays, new works, and modern adaptations make up the incredible plays featured in Kansas City Actors Theatre 2023-2024 season. KCAT has announced its 19th Season of productions that showcase the leading professional theater talent in Kansas City – local and familiar favorites, KCAT founders, and exciting new artists to KCAT’s stage.
share