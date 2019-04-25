Orchestre Surreal Comes to Kansas City's Warwick Theatre in May

The Orchestre Surreal's mission statement is "To boldly go where no orchestra has", and they do just that. Like nothing you have seen or heard before, Los Angeles's acclaimed 25 - piece Orchestre Surreal, will take the stage in Kansas City, Missouri for two rare performances on May 29th and 30th at the Warwick Theatre.

Composer, arranger, conductor, and group founder, Ross Wright AKA Elvis Schoenberg, takes his alter ego name from the Intellectual Dodecaphonic Master Serialist, Arnold Schoenberg, and the King of Rock-N-Roll Elvis Presley Ross had the idea of combining a classical orchestra with a jazz big band and a rock group. The idea was to seamlessly blend all of these unique styles in a single tune, creating a musical hybrid that democratically unites musical cultures by putting them all on equal footing - the idea being that if all art can co-exist and be better off, then so can all people.

The Orchestre Surreal's repertoire will include the songs of Jimi Hendrix meets Igor Stravinsky and Nancy Sinatra meets Richard Wagner. Emerson Lake & Palmer's Keith Emerson said " What better way to introduce the complexities and simplicities of music to a younger generation using humor, intellect and and recognition! Jimi Hendrix would have loved the Orchestre's version of All Along the Watchtower and would definitely had the hots for Ms. Thing."

The group is fronted by two phenomenal vocalists, Angela Carole Brown, AKA the Fabulous Miss Thing who has been described as a mad inbreeding of Norma Desmond and Yma Sumac. "A force of nature who lets her inner Ertha-Kitness loose all over the stage. Daniel O'Callaghan AKA Dangerous Dan, the ultimate fighting champion turned opera singer, is a television/film actor, a favorite of Charlie Daniels and a frequent guest on Sirius/XM's country show The Highway.

Some local musicians including Stan Kessler on trumpet, Kurt Wheeler on tenor sax, Doug Perkins on electric guitar, Danielle Mays on woodwinds and many others.

The Orchestre Surreal is something that cannot be adequately described as it has to be experienced to be understood.

For More information on Orchestre Surreal: http://www.theorchestresurreal.com

For tickets:

May 29, Orchestre Surreal's "Rock-N-Orchesral Classic Live"

May 30, The Orchestre Surreal's "Rock-N-Orchesral Classic Live"





