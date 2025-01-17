Musical Based on JUST ASK! by Sonia Sotomayor Will Premiere at the Coterie Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Coterie Theatre will partner with What if Puppets and Deborah Denenberg to premiere a new musical based on The New York Times best-selling book, Just Ask!, by Sonia Sotomayor. Written and directed by Fran Sillau and featuring music, lyrics, and music direction by Mark Kurtz and choreography by Courtney Stein Cairncross, Just Ask! will be performed on The Coterie’s mainstage, located on level 1 of Crown Center, for families with all ages, January 29 - February 23, 2025.

As they work to create a garden, young people with different abilities are getting to know one another. Young Sonia is new, and there is something she hasn’t told the others about herself. Will they accept her? With multicultural music and joyful choreography, this world premiere musical illustrates how to “just ask” about what makes each of us unique.

Just Ask! will run approximately 65 minutes with no intermission and will be enjoyed by all ages of the family.

The cast of the world premiere of Just Ask! features Andrea Hobley (as Sonia), Jen Benkert (as Actor #1: Julia), Elise Natalya Bowles (as Actor #2: Rafaela), Lola Kernell (as Actor #3: Grace), Morgan Lynn Sterrett (as Actor #4: Bianca), Ismael Michel (as Actor #5: Manuel), and Loren Wendelburg (as Actor #6: Jordan). Cori Anne Weber will serve as understudy for Sonia and Actors #2,3,4 and Alex Aguirre will understudy Actors #1,5,6.

The artistic and production company includes Fran Sillau (playwright/director), Mark Kurtz (composer/lyricist/music director), Courtney Stein Cairncross (choreographer), Mackenzie Goodwin (production stage manager), Derek Trautwein (technical director), Paula S. Wallace (scenic/properties designer), Fabian Rosales (sound designer), Megan Reilly (lighting designer), Taylor Adams (Costume Designer), Mike Horner (lead puppet designer and builder), What if Puppets Production Team (assistant puppet builders), Morgan Lynn Sterrett (wardrobe supervisor/production assistant), and Betsy Wendorff (assistant stage/deck manager).

