Music Theatre Kansas City Presents Regional Premiere Of ELF

MTKCMusic Theatre Kansas City (MTKC) is well known around town for offering steady, top-quality musicals performed by the city's best youth talent. In 2016, MTKC introduced its first paid-professional production with The Last Five Years and the start of the longtime local theater company's expansion into professional-level performances. Since then, they presented a sell-out production of Avenue Q as the Kansas City professional premiere, the newest revival version of Pippin as well two Christmas musicals, A Wonderful Life and the regional premiere of All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914.

This holiday season, MTKC Pro, as the professional division is called, will present the musical version of Elf December 6th-15th. All performances will be in MTKC's theater, B&B Live inside the B&B Shawnee Movie Theater Complex. Tickets are $12 for children, $15 for students and $25 for adults and are available online at www.mtkc.org. Group rates are available by request [info@mtkc.org]

The cast will be headed by a New York-based actor, originally from Kansas City, and an alum of MTKC's training program, Kirk Koczanowski. "One of my favorite parts of getting to perform in Elf is getting to fully function from my innermost child." Koczanowski says. "I loved the movie growing up and it's an honor to bring to life so many joyful and funny moments, especially during the holidays!"

22 additional actors round out the cast, along with a live orchestra of 10 on-stage musicians.

The production is co-directed by local professional director and actor, Zak Smith and MTKC's Artistic Director, Julie Danielson.

Elf is a new musical adapted for the stage from the original Will Farrell film.

Music & Lyrics by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer, The Prom)

Book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan (Annie, Hairspray, The Producers)

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy- making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy journeys to New York City to find his family and revive the Christmas Spirit. Great for families and all ages.





