Music Theatre Heritage Announces Casting for A SPECTACULAR CHRISTMAS SHOW Next Month
A Spectacular Christmas Show plays 14 performances December 8 - 23 at Music Theater Heritage.
Music Theater Heritage, the professional theater in residence at Crown Center, has announced casting for its annual Christmas revue A Spectacular Christmas Show. The production is directed and choreographed by MTH Artistic Associate Emily Shackelford, making her professional directing debut. The talented six-person ensemble features Chelcie Abercrombie, Taylor Avazpour, Valerie Chamberlain, Arthur Clifford, Catera Combs, and Douglass Walker.
Staying true to its mission and tradition, this year's all-new production features holiday music taken from Musical Theater, as well as innovative arrangements of holiday classics. The production team includes music direction by Mark Ferrell, Lighting Design by Art Kent, costume design by LaToya Rozof, co-sound design by Jon Robertson and Hannah Zimmerman, scenic coordination and technical direction by Jacob Boshears, and stage management by Lacey Willis. The four-piece band includes Ferrell on piano, Tod Barnard on drums, Jacob Roemer on bass, and Laura Saylor on trumpet.
"We're so excited to see Emily bring Christmas to life for our audiences this year," said Tim Scott, MTH Artistic Director and Chief Executive. "So many have come to count on MTH as a part of their holiday tradition. It will be lovely to see so many families taking in the beauty and magic of the holiday season with us at Crown Center."
A Spectacular Christmas Show plays 14 performances December 8 - 23 at Music Theater Heritage. For tickets and more information contact the MTH Box Office at 816.221.6987 or mthkc.com.
More Hot Stories For You
November 27, 2022
The production is directed and choreographed by MTH Artistic Associate Emily Shackelford, making her professional directing debut. The talented six-person ensemble features Chelcie Abercrombie, Taylor Avazpour, Valerie Chamberlain, Arthur Clifford, Catera Combs, and Douglass Walker.
BUDDY'S HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS Comes To Music Theater Heritage
November 22, 2022
Music Theater Heritage has announced the return of the popular seasonal spectacular - “Buddy's Holly Jolly Christmas” - a festive Rock & Roll concert performed by award-winning actor and musician, Zachary Stevenson.
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is Coming to Kansas City Music Hall This Week
November 21, 2022
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is set to dazzle Kansas City audiences with its acclaimed and whimsical holiday spectacular! As the nation’s premiere family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the holiday season through a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.
Starlight Announces Single Ticket Presale For Black Friday and Cyber Monday
November 18, 2022
For the first time ever, Starlight will make single tickets for next summer's Broadway season available for a limited time only, Friday, November 25 through Monday, November 28 - Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
Single Tickets to SIX in Kansas City Go On Sale Next Week
November 18, 2022
PNC Broadway in Kansas City has announced that single tickets for the Tony Award-winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony-Award winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale Monday, November 21 at 10:00 a.m.