Music Theatre Heritage Announces Casting for A SPECTACULAR CHRISTMAS SHOW Next Month

Music Theater Heritage, the professional theater in residence at Crown Center, has announced casting for its annual Christmas revue A Spectacular Christmas Show. The production is directed and choreographed by MTH Artistic Associate Emily Shackelford, making her professional directing debut. The talented six-person ensemble features Chelcie Abercrombie, Taylor Avazpour, Valerie Chamberlain, Arthur Clifford, Catera Combs, and Douglass Walker.

Staying true to its mission and tradition, this year's all-new production features holiday music taken from Musical Theater, as well as innovative arrangements of holiday classics. The production team includes music direction by Mark Ferrell, Lighting Design by Art Kent, costume design by LaToya Rozof, co-sound design by Jon Robertson and Hannah Zimmerman, scenic coordination and technical direction by Jacob Boshears, and stage management by Lacey Willis. The four-piece band includes Ferrell on piano, Tod Barnard on drums, Jacob Roemer on bass, and Laura Saylor on trumpet.

"We're so excited to see Emily bring Christmas to life for our audiences this year," said Tim Scott, MTH Artistic Director and Chief Executive. "So many have come to count on MTH as a part of their holiday tradition. It will be lovely to see so many families taking in the beauty and magic of the holiday season with us at Crown Center."

A Spectacular Christmas Show plays 14 performances December 8 - 23 at Music Theater Heritage. For tickets and more information contact the MTH Box Office at 816.221.6987 or mthkc.com.