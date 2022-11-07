Midwest Trust Center Presents tenThing Brass Ensemble and the Doug Talley Quartet

The Midwest Trust Center (formerly Carlsen Center), invites audiences to ring in the holiday season with tenThing Brass Ensemble and the Doug Talley Quartet this December.

"I'm excited to celebrate the holidays back home in the Midwest and what better way to do that than with the beautiful music of tenThing followed by some great jazz with Doug Talley," remarked Executive Director, Stacie McDaniel.

Performances will take place at the Midwest Trust Center on the campus of Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS 66210).

December 2, 2022, 8:00 p.m. - tenThing Brass Ensemble will kick off the holiday season with A Feeling of Norwegian Christmas. Starting at the beautiful fjords of Norway, travel through 18th century Germany, warm Italian Christmas and evergreen England to the sounds of Ukrainian folk and Czech fairy tale. And there would be no holiday without some of the most celebrated American tunes and Disney songs featured in fantastic new arrangements.

December 4, 2022, 7:00 p.m. - The Doug Talley Quartet expands the parameters of jazz with colorful harmonies and strong rhythms. Formed in 1995, the quartet has performed at numerous festivals, concerts, clubs and schools throughout the Midwest. This performance will feature Doug Talley on trumpet, Charles Williams on piano, Tim Brewer on bass and Keith Kavanaugh on percussion.

Tickets are on sale now through the Midwest Trust Center Box Office. Purchase online here or call the Box Office Monday-Friday 10am-5pm at (913) 469-4445.

For more information about these shows and the rest of the 2022-2023 Season, visit www.jccc.edu/MidwestTrustCenter.

Midwest Trust Center Series 2022-2023 Season

Nov. 12 Legally Blonde - The Musical

Nov. 19 An Evening with Nigella Lawson

Dec. 2 tenThing Brass Ensemble A Feeling of Norwegian Christmas

Dec. 4 Winterlude - Doug Talley Quartet*

Dec. 9-10 Mesner Puppet Theatre Cirque du Wiener Dog*

Jan. 15 Winterlude - Bobby Watson Quartet

Jan. 22 Oran Etkin Open Arms*

Jan. 29 Opus 76 Quartet Amadeus (recital + film)*

Feb. 4 Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story*

Feb. 5 The Small Glories*

Feb. 11-12 L.A. Theatre Works - Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom*

Feb. 11 Voices of Mississippi

Feb. 18 Emerson Quartet: Farewell Tour

Feb. 19 Winterlude - Trent Austin Quartet*

Feb. 24 DakhaBrakha*

Feb. 26 Opus 76 Quartet Haydn and Schubert

Mar. 2 It's OK to be Different

Mar. 3 Academy of St Martin in the Fields Chamber Orchestra

Mar. 5 Brooklyn Rider Variations on a Theme*

Mar. 10 Danú St. Patrick's Celebration

Mar. 11 John McCutcheon*

Mar. 12 Opus 76 Quartet with Ramona Pansegrau, piano*

Mar. 19 Winterlude - KC Jazz Disciples*

Mar. 26 Curtis on Tour the Nina von Maltzahn Global Touring Initiative of the Curtis Institute of Music

Featuring David Shifrin, clarinet; John de Lancie, narrator; Soovin Kim, violin*

Mar. 31 A Moving Sound*

Apr. 1 Masters of Percussion featuring Zakir Hussain

Apr. 15 George Hinchliffe's Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

May 19 Cirque Kalabanté Afrique en Cirque

* Events held in Polsky Theatre, JCCC

The Midwest Trust Center and JCCC want to protect the safety of our visitors, artists, students, faculty and staff. Please visit us at jccc.edu/MidwestTrustCenter for the latest updates.

The Midwest Trust Center is Johnson County's performing arts center. Early on, the founders of Johnson County Community College (JCCC) dreamed of building a world-class performing arts venue in Johnson County, Kansas. In 1990, that dream was realized, and the center soon became a cultural hub for the rapidly growing county. The Midwest Trust Center's growth parallels that of Johnson County, expanding from 50 events the first season to around 150 annually today. Events include Midwest Trust Center Series, the annual series of around 25 events presented by JCCC that feature professional, internationally known artists in a wide variety of genres; academic branches of JCCC; and community groups who rent the space.

In 2020 Johnson County Community College accepted a $1,000,000 donation intended to provide an ongoing endowment to support the College's Performing Arts Series. These funds will also provide scholarships for students studying creative arts at JCCC. As a feature of the donation, the center now bears the name Midwest Trust Center, a local company founded by Brad Bergman. The donors Brad and Libby Bergman are long-time supporters of the College, having co-chaired the JCCC Foundation's annual Some Enchanted Evening Gala - the largest single fundraising event for student scholarships. Brad has also served as Chair of the JCCC Foundation Board of Directors. The Bergmans have been consistent supporters of dozens of activities at JCCC. They have four children, each of whom has benefited from classes taught at the College.

Since 2000, with the development of the Midwest Trust Center Arts Education program, the Midwest Trust Center also addresses cultural and art-related program needs in K-12 education. The MTC Arts Education programs include school performances at the Midwest Trust Center, and engagement activities with artists performing in schools. Master classes, lecture/demonstrations, workshops and other opportunities for interaction with students happen throughout the year. MTC Arts Education also offers support materials for programs, study guides, concert previews, plus professional development - creative skills workshops and curriculum-building seminars for teachers in arts integration.

The MTC Arts Education had a leadership role in the re-establishment of the Kansas Alliance for Arts Education, and in 2014 was named a Kennedy Center Partners in Education site, teamed with the Shawnee Mission School District. An expansion of the Kennedy Center Partnership occurred in 2018 with the addition of the Liberty Schools, and again in 2019, adding Kansas City Young Audiences, making it one of two cross-state Kennedy Center Partnerships in the US. MTC Arts Ed is the only Kennedy Center Partner in the state of Kansas.

For more information, please visit Midwest Trust Center 2022-2023 Season.