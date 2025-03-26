Megan Mullally and Seth Rudetsky Will Perform in Kansas City in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Megan Mullally, Karen Walker on NBC's "Will & Grace" and SiriusXM Broadway Host, Seth Rudetsky, will perform at the Folly Theater in Kansas City, MO on Sunday, April 13 at 3:30pm.

This unique one-night-only concert will be filled with “just between us” funny/behind-the-scenes stories mixed with incredible performances of the songs Megan has performed on Broadway, in film, and all over the world. The set-list will have Megan recreating her fantastic performances from her Broadway career including her first Broadway role in the revival of Grease where she not only met Seth and sang “Freddy My Love” eight times a week, but where she also understudied the role of Rizzo played Rosie O'Donnell. And boy, do they have hilarious stories about her going on!

Of course, the whole evening will be peppered with Rudetsky's signature comedy sass and encyclopedic knowledge of Broadway (his most recent book is “Musical Theatre for Dummies”).

Seth's Broadway Concerts are always one-of-a-kind because they're never fully planned in advance! This spontaneous evening of behind-the-scenes stories and hit songs will also feature Megan recreating the fantastic Frank Loesser songs she performed on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business opposite Matthew Broderick, as well as her critically acclaimed Adelaide opposite Nathan Lane in Carnegie Hall's sold-out Guys and Dolls. Megan is indeed a Broadway Baby and Seth will probably have her belt some songs originated by their mutual obsession (Barbra Streisand) as well as songs from shows she should star in like Follies! And who knows, she may even give audiences a sneak-peek at what was going to be the Broadway musical all about Karen Walker!

Seth Rudetsky is known as the “mayor of Broadway” (NY TIMES) and has played piano for over a dozen musicals on Broadway like Ragtime and Les Misérables. He is also a three-time Emmy nominated comedy writer and the afternoon Broadway host on SiriusXM radio

Megan Mullally is best known for playing ‘Karen Walker' on NBC's Will & Grace, for which she won two Emmys, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and received four Golden Globe nominations. She has also starred in three Broadway musicals and is currently co-starring opposite her husband Nick Offerman in TV's The Umbrella Academy.

A limited number of Premium Seating/VIP Meet and Greet Tickets are Available.

Comments