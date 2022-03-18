MTH Announces ON THE MOVE Community Initiative

Music Theater Heritage announced today a new initiative to provide greater community visibility and access to professional theater productions while offering the community an inside look into the behind the scenes aspects of production. MTH ON THE GO: Meet the Makers is a community tour series that will visit various venues in the Kansas City metropolitan area to offer a panel of the creative team to share in-depth information and knowledge of the art made on stage. The objective of the series is to go into diverse communities and extend a personal invitation to join in the theater magic being created at the company, and to help provide the service of bringing professional arts programming into the community.

To implement the community tour, MTH has partnered with community organizations and local businesses to host the events. The first MTH ON THE MOVE: MEET THE MAKERS partner is for MTH's season opening production STEVIE: SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED. The Historic Lincoln Building in the 18th & Vine Jazz District will host the event on Tuesday, March 29. The event will be held in the Corner Cafe and begin at 6 pm. The panel is curated and moderated by Dr. Robert McNichols, Jr. - MTH Manager of Education and Outreach Programs. Members of the production team participating on the panel will be MTH Artistic Director Tim Scott, Ron Lackey - Co-writer, Vocalist and Music Director, and scenic designer Glyneisha Johnson.

The event will include visual displays of designs, images of the production, information on how the music for the production was developed, and discussion on Stevie Wonder's legacy and impact on music and culture. Following the discussion audience members will have the opportunity to interact with the artists during a time of question and answer. The first 50 guests will also receive a free ticket to the MTH performance of STEVIE: Signed, Sealed, Delivered.

All MTH ON THE MOVE: MEET THE MAKERS events are free and open to the public. Capacity is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

The MTH on the Move: Meet the Makers series continues on Monday, May 16 at the Delta Athenaeum and DEED Foundation for MTH's production of SONG & DANCE. Then on Monday, June 20 for TITANIC, Monday, August 15 for CABARET, and Monday, October 10 for MAN OF LA MANCHA. Locations TBA.



While the events are free, registration is required. Individuals can register by calling the box office at 816.221.6987 or online at musicaltheaterheritage.com/mth-on-the-move

STEVIE: SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED plays 16 performances, March 24 - April 10. Ticket prices begin at $35 and are available by visiting www.MTHKC.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.