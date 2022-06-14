MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, Boz Scaggs & More Announced for Kauffman Center 2022-2023 Fall Season

The Kauffman Center has announced the Kauffman Center Presents Fall 2022 Season. The fall season will bring extraordinary and diverse experiences featuring internationally recognized artists and performers for Kansas City audiences.

President and CEO Paul Schofer stated, "We're delighted to welcome back audiences and this fall season promises to deliver something for everyone! I'm not sure we've ever had such a diverse line up: classical, country, jazz, comedy, folk and even game shows! We want to be sure that everyone feels welcome and has a wonderful experience here."

August 19, 2022, 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre - Boz Scaggs with Special Guest The Robert Cray Band. After more than 50 years on the airwaves, singer, songwriter and guitarist Boz Scaggs continues to thrill audiences with his signature blend of rock, blues and R&B. Since his solo debut in 1968, Scaggs has produced 19 albums-three of which are RIAA Platinum certified-and dozens of hits, including "Lido Shuffle," "Look What You've Done to Me," and the Grammy Award-winning "Lowdown." Join the seven-time Grammy Award nominee as he returns to his roots for the Out of the Blues Tour 2022. Singer and guitarist Robert Cray joins Scaggs for a star-studded evening of blues music. Tickets range from $45 to $150 plus applicable fees.

August 21, 2022, 7 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre - Happy Together Tour 2022. This touring sensation has crisscrossed the nation delighting audiences for over a decade and returns this summer with a show full of chart-topping hits from an undeniable 61 Billboard Top 40 smashes. The show features music legends The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Vogues and The Cowsills. Don't miss out on this show jam-packed with talent. Tickets range from $49 to $89 plus applicable fees.

September 2, 2022, 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre - "Weird Al" Yankovic, The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour with Special Guest: Emo Philips. Once again drawing from his back catalogue of 14 studio albums, Weird Al promises to deliver a different set list every night, with no two shows the same. As before, rather than focusing on the hits from his career, the show will feature Yankovic's non-parody material - the somewhat more obscure pastiches and original songs that have largely escaped the pop culture radar but are adored by his long-time fans. And like the last Vanity Tour, he is leaving behind the high-octane theatrics that he's known for and going bare-bones - no costumes, no props, no video screens ... just Al and his band of almost four decades in smaller, more intimate venues, hanging out on stage, playing music. This event has limited availability.

September 7, 2022, 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre - Million Dollar Quartet. On December 4, 1956, an auspicious twist of fate brought together four young musicians - Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley. Sam Phillips, the undisputed "Father of Rock 'n' Roll" who was responsible for launching the careers of each of these icons, gathered the four legendary singer/songwriters at the Sun Records studio in Memphis for the first and only time. The result? One of the greatest rock 'n' roll jam sessions in history.

Million Dollar Quartet brings that unbelievable musical moment to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal, humor, celebration, unforgettable performances of such timeless and enduring hits as "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "That's All Right," "Sixteen Tons," "I Walk the Line," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Hound Dog," and more. Tickets range from $39 to $69 plus applicable fees.

October 3, 2022, 7 p.m. in Helzberg Hall - Diana Krall. Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered two Grammy® Awards, ten Juno® Awards and have also earned nine gold, three platinum and seven multi-platinum albums. Krall's unique artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the most recognizable artists of our time. Tickets range from $59 to $179 plus applicable fees.

October 6, 2022, 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre - Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives. With legends like George Jones, Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard all passed on, country music purists often echo the question Jones himself asked: "Who's going to fill their shoes?" The answer, in part, is Marty Stuart. While he's too gracious to admit it himself, the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician is living, breathing country-music history. He's played alongside the masters, from Cash to Lester Flatt, who discovered him; been a worldwide ambassador for Nashville, Bakersfield and points in between; and safeguarded country's most valuable traditions and physical artifacts. Stuart continues to record and release keenly relevant music, records that honor country's rich legacy while advancing it into the future.

When it comes to transforming country songs into tangible experience, Stuart has a secret weapon: the Fabulous Superlatives. Made up of guitarist Kenny Vaughan, drummer Harry Stinson and new member, bassist Chris Scruggs, the Superlatives are an extension of Stuart, himself a truly visionary artist and music legend. Tickets range from $39 to $59 plus applicable fees.

November 1, 2022, 7 p.m. in Helzberg Hall - Vienna Boys Choir. The illustrious group of child musicians has been delighting music lovers across the globe for six centuries with their purity of tone, distinctive charm and diverse repertoire which includes everything from medieval to contemporary to experimental music. These gifted musicians with voices of unforgettable beauty are part of four touring choirs that hail from dozens of nations and together give over 300 concerts a year around the world. Tickets range from $19 to $59 plus applicable fees.

November 11, 2022, 8 p.m. in Helzberg Hall - An Evening with George Winston. Inspired by the seasons and topographies, George Winston's concerts feature a variety of styles including melodic folk piano, New Orleans R&B piano and stride piano. He performs songs from his seasonal favorites Autumn, December, Winter Into Spring and Summer, as well as Peanuts pieces from his Vince Guaraldi tribute albums Linus & Lucy - The Music of Vince Guaraldi, Love Will Come - The Music of Vince Guaraldi, Vol. 2 and more. Tickets range from $30.50 to $63 plus applicable fees.

November 25, 2022, 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre - Wheel of Fortune LIVE! America's Game® is going on tour! "Wheel of Fortune Live!" is traveling across North America and coming to you with a chance to be part of the excitement! Join us and take a spin to solve the puzzles in person! Guests can try out to go ON STAGE* and PLAY to WIN BIG at every show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes. One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to make everyone a winner at "Wheel of Fortune Live!" - so bring your family and get ready for some F-U-N! Tickets range from $39 to $69 plus applicable fees.

*No purchase necessary to register for a chance to be a contestant. For full official rules and eligibility requirements, call or visit the Kauffman Center Ticket Office. Void where prohibited. © 2022 Califon Productions, Inc.

Unfortunately, Pat and Vanna will not be joining the tour, but great prizes and the game you love will be! The touring show will also feature a fantastic host and co-host who will be announced at a future date.

More information and updates about the Kauffman Center Presents series can be found at kauffmancenter.org/kcpresents. Additional performances may be announced throughout the season.

