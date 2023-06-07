MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS is Coming to Theatre in the Park This Month

The musical "Meet Me in St. Louis", based on the memorable MGM movie classic starring the legendary Judy Garland, opens at Theatre in the Park on Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18, located in Shawnee Mission Park, 7700 Renner Road, in Shawnee, KS. Rated G, "Meet Me in St. Louis" has four additional performances Wednesday, June 21 through Saturday, June 24.

Curtain time for all OUTDOOR productions is 8:30 p.m.; the box office opens at 7 p.m. and the seating bowl opens at 7:30 p.m. Four out of the five summer musicals are premier productions for TIP.

Nominated for numerous Tony Awards, "Meet Me in St. Louis" chronicles the life of the Smith family through all the seasons of the year. The musical opens as the family eagerly anticipates the opening of the 1904 World's Fair in their beloved hometown. The audience experiences the Smith family's ups and downs, romance and heartbreak while showcasing mutual respect for each other sprinkled with good-natured humor.

Showcasing some of the most memorable numbers from the American Broadway songbook, "Meet Me in St. Louis" features such songs as "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," "The Trolly Song," and "The Boy Next Door". There are also several new songs that were not in the film.

The creative team of Chris McCoy (director), Langston Hemenway (vocal director/conductor) and Madison Shelley (choreographer) are the driving forces behind this production. McCoy's credits include performing at TIP as a child as well as directing several productions ("Into the Woods"). Hemenway also has credentials at TIP ("Into The Woods") and conducts instrumental groups throughout the metro. Several members of the creative team as well as cast members are educators in the area.

For McCoy, putting this production together has been a walk down memory lane. McCoy attended the 1992 World's Fair in Seville, Spain performing as a member of Miller Marley School of Dance and Voice (note: Seville is one of Kansas City's Sister Cities.) The experience inspired him to collect memorabilia from various World's Fairs including the 1904 fair on which the story of "Meet Me in St. Louis" is based. McCoy also likes the family-centric theme of this musical.

"This show is all about a family and when I think of Theatre in the Park, I think of family," McCoy said. "I grew up watching my older siblings perform on the TIP stage and then I began performing on that same stage, and now I'm directing for the stage. I think that community theatre creates its own unique family, and that collaboration will be on full view."

Working together, this team has assembled a cast of well-seasoned local performers as well as "newbies" for TIP's "Meet Me in St. Louis. For Julie Fox, who plays Katie, this is her 20th show over her 30-year involvement with TIP. Rachel Hendrickson, who plays Mrs. Smith, is excited to be returning to TIP's stage after a 20-year break. Phoebe Mock is portraying the role of Rose - a role her mother Alicia Mock once played. Other TIP veterans include Mark Murphy as Alonso Smith ("Urinetown), Maryann Traxler as Esther ("The Sparkletones"), Don Leonard as Grandpa Prophater ("South Pacific," "The Drowsy Chaperone"), Jamie Copaken as Postman/Motorman ("Sweet Charity").

The Fang Brothers - Jonathan, Matthew, and Michael - are all playing in the orchestra for this production; fellow orchestra member Lee Hake marks his 20th year playing in "the pit" for TIP. Twelve members of the entire company (including cast, orchestra, and crew) are making their TIP debut.

Following "Meet Me in St. Louis," TIP presents three additional musicals guaranteed to keep families entertained including:

● "13," June 30-July 8 (PG)

● "Irving Berlin's White Christmas," July 14-22 (PG)

● "Footloose," July 28-Aug. 5 (PG)

Tickets for the OUTDOOR shows are on sale now. TIP OUTDOOR ticket prices are $10 for adults, $6 for youth (ages 4-10) plus tax, and children three and under are free (ticket required for entrance). Reserved seats and parking are also available.

Movies are back!

In addition to its musical bill of fare, TIP is offering Movies in the Park for only $1 per person! This summer's line-up includes:

● "Lilo and Stitch" - Tuesday, June 20 (PG)

● "Toy Story 4" - Tuesday, July 18 (G)

● "Trolls World Tour" - Tuesday, Aug. 1 (G)

● "The Goonies" - Friday, Aug. 11 (G)

● "Top Gun: Maverick" - Friday, Aug. 18 (PG-13)

On movie nights, TIP gates open at 8 p.m.; movies start between 8:30-8:45 p.m.

TIP is a program of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District and is the largest community theatre in the nation. TIP produces eight musicals annually with a company of Kansas City Metro area performers, directors, musicians, designers and staff for over 40,000 patrons thereby furthering its mission to enhance the quality of life in the community by providing a variety of entertainment programs through public and private partnerships. TIP thanks our 2023 Season Sponsor, AdventHealth.

Cast of "Meet Me in St. Louis"

(Performer, role, city of residence)

Mark

Murphy

Mr. Alonso Smith

Parkville

Rachel

Hendrickson

Mrs. Anna Smith

Overland Park

Sam

Illum

Lon Smith

Olathe

Phoebe

Mock

Rose Smith

Spring Hill

Maryann

Traxler

Esther Smith

Kansas City

Elizabeth

Cure

Agnes Smith

Overland Park

Nora May

Dixon

Tootie Smith

Overland Park

Don

Leonard

Grandpa Prophater

Olathe

Julie

Fox

Katie

Olathe

Ryan

Russell

John Truitt

Roeland Park

Reece

Dickerson

Warren Sheffield

Overland Park

Jamie

Copaken

Postman/ Motorman

Mission Hills

Sam

Williamson

Clinton A. Badger/ Ensemble

Overland Park

Lane

Barrette

Peewee Drummond/ Ensemble

Basehor, KS

Paul

Ruf

Sidney Purvis/ Ensemble

Overland Park

Autumn

Quarles

Lucille Ballard/ Ensemble

Lenexa

Mia

LaFevre

Eve Finley/ Ensemble

Overland Park

Elliott

Dagget

Ensemble

Prairie Village

Cate

Coble

Ensemble

Kansas City

Allison

Buell

Ensemble

Kansas City

Allyson

Makalous

Ensemble

Shawnee

Greta

Sonnenberg

Ensemble

Lee's Summit

Sammy

Homolka

Ensemble

Shawnee

Jonah

Kahn

Ensemble

Leawood

Alana

Shields

Ensemble

Olathe