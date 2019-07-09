Is it Sam, Bill, or Harry? Who is bride-to-be Sophie's Father? She has 3-choices and even her own rockin' Mamma Donna Sheridan doesn't know for sure! Find out who's her Dad when the international musical sensation MAMMA MIA! comes to the Barn Players stage (for two weeks only), August 22nd through September 1st, 2019, at the Arts Asylum:1000 East 9th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106. Be there and be sure to brace yourself for one riotous, rhythmic trip down the aisle when everyone reunites for Sophie's ceremony!

Over sixty million people from around the world have fallen in love with MAMMA MIA! Come and experience the explosive dance numbers, the non-stop laughs, and the smorgasbord of ABBA's timeless songs that drive this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship. You might just be singing and dancing along when you hear "Super Trouper," "Dancing Queen," "Knowing Me, Knowing You," "Take a Chance on Me," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All," "SOS," and more! This is the ultimate feel-good phenomenon you won't soon forget! MAMMA MIA! has music & lyrics by ABBA's Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, with some songs with Stig Anderson; The book is by Catherine Johnson; The show was originally conceived by Judy Craymer; Also, with additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.

The Barn Players' MAMMA MIA! features Alicia Mock as Donna Sheridan, supported by Brooke Ariel as her daughter Sophie, with Stasha Case and Valerie Dykes as Donna's friends. The potential "fathers" to be include Kevin Bogan, Trevor French, and David Martin. Supporting roles are taken by Jade Belden, Brent Custer, Abbey Downs, Cameron Gunter, and Jefferson Harwood. The ensemble members include Drew Bellamy, Grayson Brin, Pancha Brown, Meaghan Coble, Shannon Dougherty, Raheem Fielder-Bey, Victoria Garsow, Tyler Harper, Lauryn Hurley, Richelle King, Brenna McConaughey, Mark McNeal, Stephanie Palmer, Jacob Robertson, Natalie Rothfusz, Nancy Seeman, Sabrina Stewart, Alecia Stultz, Stacey Stofferahn, and Miles Wirth. The Barn production of MAMMA MIA! is being overseen by Eric Magnus, Barn Players Artistic Director; The Musical direction is by Michelle McIntire; Choreography and assistant direction are by Valerie Martin; Stage management is by Matthew Koehler. Set design is by Doug Schroeder; Lighting design is by Chuck Cline; Costume design is by Fran Kapono- Kuzila; Sound design is by Jerod Rivers; Properties & Assistant stage management is by Jan Chapman: and the Technical advisor & Assistant sound design is by Sean Leistico. The production is Sponsored by the Mirfasihi Law Offices of North Kansas City, MO.

Show director Eric Magnus offers "what could be better late summer fun (indoors and air conditioned) than to take in the Barn Players MAMMA MIA! at the Arts Asylum? Come and sing along with these unforgettable songs from ABBA. I grew up listening to this music in school. It was our daily soundtrack. Now it's so entertaining to hear these songs sung again (night after night) by this incredibly talented, distinguished cast of Kansas City performers."

Adult tickets are $20; Senior (Age 65+) tickets are $18.00; Group tickets of 10 or more are $15 each; Students (with ID) tickets are $15. You may reserve tickets via phone at: 913.432.9100, or purchase tickets online at: https://barnmammamia.brownpapertickets.com, as well as the Barn Players's / Arts Asylum box office. Cash and credit cards are accepted.





