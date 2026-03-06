Kauffman Center Presents Adds AN EVENING WITH CELTIC THUNDER to 2026 Lineup

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced a new event in its 2026 Kauffman Center Presents series: AN EVENING WITH CELTIC THUNDER, scheduled for October 11, 2026 at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre.

The performance will reunite past and present members of Celtic Thunder for a concert celebrating the group’s catalog of songs. The program will feature selections from across the ensemble’s career, highlighting the vocal harmonies and repertoire that have helped define the group’s international following.

Kauffman Center President and CEO Paul Schofer said the event was designed to offer audiences a more personal experience with the music. “We wanted to create something truly special for our audience, something that feels personal and celebratory,” Schofer said. “What makes this show even more special is the reunion of familiar faces. This show is about reconnecting — with the music, with each other, and with the people who have loved this music over the years. It's a chance to relive the magic of Celtic Thunder in a more intimate way.”

Formed in Dublin in 2007, Celtic Thunder is known for its theatrical concert presentations and recordings of Irish folk music and contemporary songs. The group has released numerous albums and has been named Billboard’s Top World Album Artist five times, with multiple releases reaching the top ten of the World Album chart.

The concert will take place at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre.

Tickets will go on sale to the public March 13 at 10 a.m. through the Kauffman Center Ticket Office and online at tickets.kauffmancenter.org. Additional information about parking and accessibility services is available.