Kauffman Center For The Performing Arts To Host 2026 Speaker Series TRAILBLAZING TALKS 

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced the 2026 Trailblazing Talks speaker series. The series features six presenters, including a paleoanthropologist, a CBS Sunday Morning correspondent, nature and science photographers and more.

• Louise Leakey, Paleoanthropologist: Digging for Humanity's Origins

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre

• Conor Knighton, CBS Sunday Morning Correspondent: Leave Only Footprints: My Journey Through Every National Park

Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre

• Albert Lin, Explorer: In Search of Lost Cities

Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre

• Mattias Klum, Photographer: The Planet in Our Hands

Tuesday, April 14, 2026, 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre

• Frans Lanting, Photographer and Christine Eckstrom, Science Writer: Bay of Life: From Wind to Whales

Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Each one-hour event is illustrated by stunning imagery and gripping video footage shown on the Kauffman Center's 40-foot-by-22.5-foot screen in Muriel Kauffman Theatre. A brief audience Q&A session follows each presentation.

Trailblazing Talks connects Kansas Citians to a deep roster of talented speakers, including renowned photographers, adventurers, authors, scientists and filmmakers, who invite audiences to experience their career highlights. Presenters share first-hand accounts of their daring journeys and insights about the world around us. These stories help us move forward thoughtfully, strive to solve big problems, bridge the distances between us and lift us up – one story at a time.

The lineup for the 2026 series includes wide-ranging topics presented live on stage. You'll follow the footsteps of homo sapiens, learn about the interdependence of our damaged ecosystems, see stunning vistas in our most famous national parks, uncover extreme moments and hear gripping stories from around the planet.

“This is our third year of Trailblazing Talks, and those in attendance were thrilled to immerse themselves in the trailblazers' stories. What a wonderful opportunity to travel the world without leaving your seat! This series offers a chance to be a part of an unforgettable experience which promises to enrich, inspire and expand your own world,” President and CEO Paul Schofer said.

The Kauffman Center has curated speakers specifically from the Changemaker Speaker Series. HOW TO PURCHASE SEASON TICKETS

Trailblazing Talks series subscription packages offer priority seating and as much as 30% savings from individual ticket prices. Five-show season subscription packages will be available to purchase starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Pricing for the five-show package ranges from $140 to $235 and includes applicable fees. Single tickets for all five events go on sale later this fall.

Subscriptions are available through the Kauffman Center Ticket Office at 816.994.7222 or online at kauffmancenter.org/subscriptions.

