Kansas City Jazz Orchestra GLAMOUR OF OLD HOLLYWOOD COMES TO THE FOLLY In May

Taking place on Friday, May 30 at 6:00pm and multimedia concert on Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at Stephen Metzler Hall in the Folly Theater.

By: Apr. 25, 2025
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra GLAMOUR OF OLD HOLLYWOOD COMES TO THE FOLLY In May
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Executive Director Alyssa Bell Jackson has announced the last events for the 2024-2025 Signature Series, Glamour of Old Hollywood, featuring a Jazz Gala on Friday, May 30 at 6:00pm and multimedia concert on Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at Stephen Metzler Hall in the Folly Theater (300 W 12th St, Kansas City, MO 64105).

The Saturday big band concert  features the dynamic vocal stylings of Kansas City native Brenna Whitaker in a time machine trip through all manner of sights and sounds. Friday evening's glittering gala will begin with a festive red carpet welcome, launching a dazzling evening of fine  food, champagne and cocktails, a live auction and big band jazz—featuring vocalist  Brenna Whitaker evoking the Glamour of Old Hollywood. Tickets can be purchased at  KCJO Tickets. 

A dazzling fundraising event featuring a red carpet reception, champagne, cocktails and fine dining, a live auction and the jazz stylings of vocalist Brenna Whitaker and the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra. From Studio Mogul to Leading Star, click here for more information on the Jazz Gala  

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Artistic Director Clint Ashlock stated, "When we hear the word “glamour,” our minds overflow with visuals encompassing fashion and aesthetic, ambience and atmosphere, wrapped in a ribbon of nostalgia. Throwing in “Hollywood” evokes even more adjectives like “glitzy” and “timeless,” and scenes of Bogey, Bacall, and  Gene Kelly dancing around a lamppost. Perhaps you'd think of Grauman's Theater  and red carpet opulence. If you're a Kansas Citian, you might pull a thread and think  of the Folly Theater and a soundtrack of jazz music.” 

He continued, “And how right you'd be! KCJO is so thrilled to offer a time machine  experience with our Gala weekend on May 30-31, presenting ‘The Glamour of Old  Hollywood!' So break out the pearls and boas, the cummerbunds and the bow ties!  We look forward to seeing ‘who' you are wearing on the Folly Theater's Red Carpet at  this year's Glamour of Old Hollywood Jazz Gala, a fundraiser for the Kansas City Jazz  Orchestra. The Folly will be redolent with glamour at Friday night's glittering gala  event, where we'll offer the full red carpet treatment along with champagne and  cocktails, a delicious food menu, a live auction, and of course musical selections from  the KCJO and the delightful vocalist Brenna Whitaker. Saturday we'll stroll the red  carpet once again for a full-on concert exploring in greater depth Brenna Whitaker's  immense talents as she fronts the KCJO. And it's all for a great cause, supporting  KCJO's expanding aspiration to be a leading voice in promoting the rich culture of  Kansas City, ensuring that our influential jazz tradition continues to thrive and evolve.”

Proceeds from the Glamour of Old Hollywood Jazz Gala support arts internships,  KCJO school visits and community engagement, workshops, jazz cafes, masterclasses  and listening parties. Sponsorship of the Jazz Gala includes tickets to both Folly  Theater events—the Gala on Friday, May 30 and the Big Band Concert on Saturday,  May 31. Complete descriptions and information on tickets and sponsorship levels is  available here.  

A powerful, highly resonant and adept vocal stylist, Brenna Whitaker was born in Kansas City and soon fell in love with singers from an era long-ago. “Ruth Brown, Peggy Lee, Cab Calloway, Etta James – those are my people,” says the LA-based vocalist. “I don't know how I ended up knowing so many of their songs and standards. It's almost like they found their way to me, like I'm from another time.”

Single tickets are now on sale! For information about purchasing tickets, visit www.kcjo.org or call 816-225-4949. 



