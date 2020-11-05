Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Featured In Kansas City PBS Limited Series KC PERFORMS!

WHERE/WHEN: Nov. 12 and 19 @ 7p CST on Kansas City PBS (formerly KCPT) from the comfort of your own home!

Kansas City PBS offered The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra an opportunity to take part in their limited series: "KC Performs!", a showcase featuring jazz, classical music, opera, theater, and dance performances from local arts institutions.

Artistic Director Clint Ashlock has created an all original performance celebrating KCJO's very own innovation, which delivers some classic-but-new sounds, in the style of the famous tunes from the Basie, Moten and McShann bands, along with KCJO musicians composing together. To celebrate this Kansas City innovation, KCJO created three tunes as a group, riff-style, bringing the same exuberance and energy of when the music began. Two of these are swinging takes on an up-tempo blues and "I Got Rhythm" changes, and the third is a smoldering, gutbucket blues penned and sung by the inimitable Eboni Fondren.

Ashlock stated, "For performing arts groups in Kansas City and everywhere else, taking the stage has taken a backseat, for the time being, as we all work to fight the pandemic that has upended our society. Thankfully, we live in a time where, even while the theaters and venues have gone temporarily dark, creativity and expression can still come to the fore in myriad ways. We are so grateful to Kansas City PBS for this opportunity to share our beloved artform."

Please visit https://www.kansascitypbs.org/about/channels/ to learn where to watch.

