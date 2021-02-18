Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Announces Cancellation Of Remainder Of 2020-21 Season
2020-2021 season includes performances of Bright Star: The Music of Mary Lou Williams and Boss Tom's Kansas City: The Roaring 20s.
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Executive Director Lea Petrie today announced that due to the pandemic, the remaining performances of the 2020-2021 season, which had also included the performances of Bright Star: The Music of Mary Lou Williams and Boss Tom's Kansas City: The Roaring 20s have been cancelled.
Petrie stated, " While we hoped that we would be sharing live music with our audiences starting in March, this situation has inspired us to rethink how we operate and create music and engage with our community. We miss our people dearly, but we will continue to find ways to share our creativity, while eagerly awaiting the moment when we are able to perform in person again." Ticket holders to any performance or series of performances will receive specific information regarding the variety of options for ticket exchanges, donations, or refunds via email by February 24. For questions, ticket holders may contact the Box Office by email at contact@kauffmancenter.org contact@kauffmancenter.org> or by phone at 816-994-7222. The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra sincerely appreciates the patience and support of its patrons and will very gratefully accept the donation of the value of unused tickets as a tax-deductible contribution. The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra is exempt organization as described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Today's announcement includes the following performances that were to take place at the Kauffman Center (in date order) including those previously postponed in fall 2020. More information about new programming for the spring and summer of 2021 as well as the 2021-2022 season will be shared as soon as possible and can be found online at www.kcjo.org.