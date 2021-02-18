Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Announces Cancellation Of Remainder Of 2020-21 Season

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Executive Director Lea Petrie today announced that due to the pandemic, the remaining performances of the 2020-2021 season, which had also included the performances of Bright Star: The Music of Mary Lou Williams and Boss Tom's Kansas City: The Roaring 20s have been cancelled.

Petrie stated, " While we hoped that we would be sharing live music with our audiences starting in March, this situation has inspired us to rethink how we operate and create music and engage with our community. We miss our people dearly, but we will continue to find ways to share our creativity, while eagerly awaiting the moment when we are able to perform in person again."

Ticket holders to any performance or series of performances will receive specific information regarding the variety of options for ticket exchanges, donations, or refunds via email by February 24. For questions, ticket holders may contact the Box Office by email at contact@kauffmancenter.org contact@kauffmancenter.org> or by phone at 816-994-7222.

The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra sincerely appreciates the patience and support of its patrons and will very gratefully accept the donation of the value of unused tickets as a tax-deductible contribution. The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra is exempt organization as described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.