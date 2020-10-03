Kansas City Ballet Dancers Launch the BALLET STREET PROJECT
Producer and co-director Tempe Ostergren said she was inspired by videos of people in other areas posting videos of themselves dancing outside.
Ballet dancers in Kansas City have launched the Ballet Street Project, taking performances outside and into the streets, KCUR reports.
Producer and co-director Tempe Ostergren said she was inspired by videos of people in other areas posting videos of themselves dancing outside.
"It had been months and months," she recalls, "and we finally just decided to get together and we're sitting there chatting and we thought, 'You know what, why don't we do a video like this?'"
She worked with Ron Berg, commercial photographer and director, on the project.
"As I have filmed these and been up close and personal in the streets, almost every time I get chills, they're such athletes," Berg said. "And I think we forget that."
Check out some photos and videos on the Ballet Street Project's Instagram page here.
Another little teaser before the drop of our first #BalletStreetProject film... • Join us in exploring the beautiful colors all around, enjoying what each vivid shade can bring to our lives. • Experience dance on an all new stage, still with all the emotion and passion same as before just in a different setting. #BalletStreetProjectKC • #TeaserTrailer 2 ? @ivanadance ? @blackpumas • Music: Colors by the BLACK PUMAS @blackpumas • CD/Producer: Tempe Elsberry @tempetto DP/A Cam: Ron Berg @ronbergstudio Gimbal/B Cam: Max McBride @mcbride_max Stills: Steve Gibson @stevegibson_photo Post-production: Syndicate Studios @jumpcutters_video - Social Media Manager: Kelsey Ivana Hellebuyck @ivanadance • Special Thanks to: Kansas City's Union Station @unionstationkc, WWI Memorial @nationalwwimuseum, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art @nelsonatkins, The City of Kansas City @visitkc, KC Streetcar @kcstreetcar, Lisa Choules of Elevé Dancewear @elevedancewear - And Our Artists: Cameron Thomas @yourboycammyt, Christopher Constantini, Danielle Bausinger @mrsfu62416, Gavin Abercrombie @gavin_abercrombie, Heather Nichols @heathercnichols, James Kirby Rogers @jameskirbyrogers, Josh Bodden @bodden_josh, Kelsey Ivana Hellebuyck @ivanadance, Liang Fu, Lilliana Hagerman @lillybanilly, Marisa Whiteman @marisa_whiteman, Naomi Tanioka @naomi_tanioka, Sidney Haefs @sidneyhaefs, Whitney Huell @jwhuell Lamin Pereira @laminpereira
A post shared by ?????? ???????? (@balletstreetproject) on Sep 17, 2020 at 3:04pm PDT