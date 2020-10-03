Kansas City Ballet Dancers Launch the BALLET STREET PROJECT

Producer and co-director Tempe Ostergren said she was inspired by videos of people in other areas posting videos of themselves dancing outside.

Ballet dancers in Kansas City have launched the Ballet Street Project, taking performances outside and into the streets, KCUR reports.

"It had been months and months," she recalls, "and we finally just decided to get together and we're sitting there chatting and we thought, 'You know what, why don't we do a video like this?'"

She worked with Ron Berg, commercial photographer and director, on the project.

"As I have filmed these and been up close and personal in the streets, almost every time I get chills, they're such athletes," Berg said. "And I think we forget that."

Check out some photos and videos on the Ballet Street Project's Instagram page here.

