Kansas City Actors Theatre Presents 'NIGHT, MOTHER

The Kansas City Actors Theatre production of Marsha Norman's Pulitzer Prize-winning "'night, Mother" had its first read-through this week, and you do not want to miss this personal and compelling production!

Featuring Jan Rogge and Cinnamon Schultz under the direction of Sidonie Garrett, this award-winning drama will leave an indelible impression.



"'night, Mother" will be performing at the City Stage in Union Station from January 8 - 26. Tickets for "'night, Mother" are available using the button below, by contacting the Central Ticket Office at 816-235-6222, or online at HERE. Order "'night, Mother" Tickets. More information is available here.

A Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, Marsha Norman's "'night, Mother" is the story of a woman driven to her breaking point. A harsh reflection on modern life and its purpose told with sympathy and humor, the psychological exploration of this show will leave an indelible impression.

"'night, Mother" is directed by Sidonie Garrett, who previously directed "A Streetcar Named Desire" for KCAT and features Jan Rogge ("My Old Lady," "A Lie of the Mind) and Cinnamon Schultz ("A Streetcar Named Desire," "Sea Marks") at the City Stage in Union Station from January 8-26.

NOTE: This production features frank discussions of suicide. For those struggling with suicidal thoughts, or for those who know someone who is, call the National Suicide Hotline.





