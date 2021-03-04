Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre Presents SORRY, WRONG NUMBER This Week

This week Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre presents "the greatest radio script ever written" according to Orson Welles, the Suspense story "Sorry, Wrong Number."

This is the final classic Suspense episode of the first season before the company presents the final three episodes of "Kansas City: 1924" in March.

In "Sorry, Wrong Number," when a bedridden woman listens in on a crossed-wire call, she finds herself drawn into a mystery deeper than she could have possibly expected!

Featuring Hillary Clemens, Matt Rapport, Jerry Mañan, Peggy Friesen, Damron Russel Armstrong, Teisha Bankston, and Jan Rogge. Directed by Darren Sextro with Sound Supervision by Mary Robinson and Sound Design by Sam Toskin.

Airing on KKFI 90.1 FM at noon on Friday in Kansas City and available for download everywhere 24/7 after broadcast!

Can't catch the live broadcast of Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre on KKFI 90.1 FM? Listen for free on demand on your favorite podcast app, be it Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or anywhere!