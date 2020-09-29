KCRep Announces GHOST LIGHT: A HAUNTED NIGHT OF SONGS AND STORIES FROM KC'S CULTURAL CROSSROADS

GHOST LIGHT will present six outdoor performances Oct. 22-31 at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

Kansas City Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Stuart Carden today announced the first NEW event for the revised and abbreviated 2020-2021 season. Ghost Light: A Haunted Night of Songs and Stories from KC's Cultural Crossroads will kick off the season with six outdoor performances Oct., 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31 on the South Lawn of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Seating will begin at 6:30 p.m. with performances to begin at 7:00 p.m. Performances will last approximately 85 minutes.

This hybrid concert and ghost story event weaves together popular local storytellers and musicians to share frighteningly fun tales from KC's cultural crossroads. Under the stars at the iconic Nelson-Atkins Museum, family and friends will be transported into the diverse world of spirits, hauntings, and the great unknown.

Storytellers include Jane Barnette (Witch scholar, Theatre and Gender Studies professor at KU, Dramaturg, and author of Adapturgy: The Dramaturg's Art and Theatrical Adaptation), Maria Vasquez Boyd (producer/host Artspeak Radio at KKFI, founding member Latino Writers Collective), and Nathan Louis Jackson (KCRep Playwright in Residence/6 Seasons, Theatre: Broke-ology, When I Come to Die, and Sticky Traps, TV: Luke Cage, Southland, Shameless, and Resurrection). Musicians include the Doom Blues Duo Freight Train Rabbit Killer (freighttrainrabbitkillerband.com) , the lyrical folk musician Jessica Paige (jesspaige.com), Madisen Ward of the mother and son duo, Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear (madisenwardandthemamabear.com) featuring Mike Harte, and indie-americana songstress Sam Wells (whoissamwells.com).

Recommended for youth ages 8+. Social distancing will be enforced, and masks are required for all attendees.

Carden stated, "One of my favorite childhood memories is my family's annual trip to a ghost storytelling festival. Together with families and new friends we would lay out our blankets under a field of stars and be transported by classic ghost stories. All of us at KCRep are excited to share a twist on that storytelling tradition with our first annual Ghost Light. Come ready to have your imagination transported by original songs and new versions of traditional ghost stories created just for this evening by some of KC's most compelling storytellers and musicians. What a joy to partner with the Nelson-Atkins Museum and share this spirited experience against the background of the museum on the beautiful South Lawn. This all-ages, outdoor music and storytelling experience is one of many safe and fun events we are planning to help uplift and connect KC friends and families during this unique time."

KCRep is thrilled to present a brand-new Kansas City tradition that will leave you shaking with excitement! This hybrid concert and ghost story event weaves together local storytellers and musicians to share frighteningly fun tales from KC's cultural crossroads. Under the stars at the iconic Nelson-Atkins Museum, your family and friends will be transported into the diverse world of spirits, hauntings, and the great unknown.

Please bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. Patrons are welcome to bring food and drink. Concessions will also be available for sale including a coffee bar, wine, and homemade cookies.

Social distance protocols will be enforced, and masks are required, while coming and going from your ticketed area, but you are welcome to take them off while seated.

Ticket Information And Early Bird Benefit for Subscribers and Donors

Seating will be arranged in "Pods" on the lawn. Each pod can accommodate up to 4 people. If you require seating for more than 4 people, please purchase two pods and we will make sure you are seated next to each other. Pods will be 8 foot circles pre-assigned on the terrace lawn with 6-8 feet of social distance between each pod. The price per pod is $80.

The purchase of a pod not only guarantees your spot for a spirited and enchanting performance, it also helps to keep KCRep financially viable during the most challenging time of our long history. We thank you in advance for your support and cannot wait to see you in person! (From a safe distance...of course).

Pods are available for advance purchase for subscribers and donors until Thurs, Oct. 1 at 10a.m. and then available for purchase to the public. For more information, call the Box Office, 816-235-2700, or visit www.kcrep.org. Tickets are very limited.

