KC Ballet Announces 2019-20 Calendar of Events

Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney today announced the 2019-2020 Season which opens with the WORLD PREMIERE of Adam Hougland's passionate Carmina Burana, continues with the enchanting tale of Devon Carney's Swan Lake, and closes with Lila York's riveting Celts, one of three ballets on that program. The season also includes the annual return of The Nutcracker and New Moves.

Single tickets are on sale now. Tickets for The Nutcracker will be available to the public Monday, Aug. 26 at 6 a.m. Purchase tickets online at kcballet.org or through the Kansas City Ballet ticket office 816.931.8993 beginning at 9 a.m.

Devon Carney said: "I am delighted to announce this season, featuring a wide array of works not only sure to entice audiences but also to challenge and inspire the talent of our company. I have long been a fan of Adam Hougland's work and am honored and thrilled to welcome his WORLD PREMIERE of Carmina Burana, with a full spectacle of pulsating choral work and choreography."

These performances in October also include two audience favorites: Tulips & Lobster by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa which premiered at Johnson County Community College's New Dance Partners event in the fall of 2018 and Helen Pickett's Petal - last seen in May 2016.

Carney went on to say, "Continuing the season is the mesmerizing Swan Lake. I am so thrilled to see our dancers get another opportunity to perform this defining work for our audiences. Additionally, the group of swans comprising the corps de ballet must breathe and move almost as one-the quintessential example of precision and timing. It isn't any wonder this spectacular ballet has withstood the test of time, and it's an honor and a privilege to present it again."

When Kansas City Ballet premiered Swan Lake in 2016, the highly anticipated production broke all previous box office records for ticket sales (outside of The Nutcracker).

Carney also wants this season's programming to challenge and inspire the artists to new heights with renowned works by some of the most accomplished choreographers. The spring program of mixed repertoire includes Lila York's Celts, George Balanchine's Serenade and Edwaard Liang's Wunderland. "This amazing line up of exciting innovative works have radically influenced the dance world and will be a series that will be memorable for dancers and audiences alike," Carney said.

Carmina Burana, Tulips & Lobster, The Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Serenade and Wunderland all will be accompanied by the Kansas City Symphony, conducted by Kansas City Ballet Music Director Ramona Pansegrau.

New Moves, one of Kansas City Ballet's most popular performances, showcases contemporary ballet in an intimate setting. This limited-run production gives audiences a chance to see tomorrow's sought after choreographers including several from within the company. It is a very up close and visceral experience for audience and dancer alike.

