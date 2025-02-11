Juanita K. Hammons Hall To Host Exclusive Concert SeriesÂ Celebrating The Ozark Mountain Daredevils

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts will present The Ozark Mountain Daredevils Curtain Call Concert Series â€“ 53 Years of Music, 3 Unforgettable Nights. This historic three-night event, set for November 13-15, 2025, will celebrate the legendary band's incredible career and mark the culmination of their current tour with a series of unique performances.

"We are thrilled to build on the overwhelming success of our 2022 collaboration with The Ozark Mountain Daredevils and The Springfield Symphony Orchestra," said Keith Boaz, Executive Director of Juanita K. Hammons Hall. "This series is a rare opportunity to experience the band's legacy in a unique and powerful way. It's an honor to host these performances, and we can't wait to share them with fans old and new."

Concert Information

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra

Thursday, November 13 â€“ 7pm

Kicking off the series, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils reunite with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra for a breathtaking symphonic performance. Following the success of their 2022 collaboration, this concert will blend the band's Signature Sound with orchestral arrangements, creating a must-see musical experience.

Generations: Celebrating the Legacy

Friday, November 14 â€“ 7pm

This special evening pays tribute to The Ozark Mountain Daredevils' profound influence on Ozarkian music. Notable local musicians and bands will take the stage to perform original works and deep cuts from the Daredevils' catalog, with rare collaborations featuring the band members. Closing out the night, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils will deliver a special set where anything can happen, honoring their rich musical legacy and the artists they've inspired.

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils: The Final Bow

Saturday, November 15 â€“ 7pm

In an exciting close to the weekend, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils will take the stage for a celebratory performance â€“ bringing together their Signature Sound, decades of memories, and generations of fans. While this marks the conclusion of their current tour, the music and spirit of the Daredevils will continue to live on.

"Bringing this series to life at Juanita K. Hammons Hall is something truly special," said John Dillon, founding partner of The Ozark Mountain Daredevils. "The music, the stories, and the connection with our fans have defined this journey, and these three nights will be a powerful reflection of everything we've built together over the years. We look forward to taking the stage and sharing this experience with everyone who has been part of our story."

Tickets start at $49 (plus applicable fees), and go on sale Friday, February 21. They can be purchased online at HammonsHall.com, by phone at 417-836-7678, or in person at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall box office (Mondayâ€“Friday, 10 AMâ€“5 PM). A limited number of tickets will be available in person exclusively at presenting sponsor Kaleidoscope now through February 20. Special ticket packages will be available for fans who want to experience all three nights of this historic celebration. More information at HammonsHall.com.

